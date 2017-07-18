Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia wins 2018 FINA World Championships’ gold in women’s team technical competition

Sport
July 18, 18:22 UTC+3 BUDAPEST

Tuesday’s gold was fourth for the Russian team

Share
1 pages in this article

BUDAPEST, July 18. /TASS/. The Russia national synchronized squad’s swimmers grabbed on Tuesday the gold of team technical routine competition at the 17th FINA World Championships, held in Bucharest between July 14 and 30.

Read also

Russia’s Kazan to host 2022 World Short Course Swimming Championships

The Russian team, which consisted of Anastasia Bayandina, Vlada Chigireva, Veronika Kalinina, Maria Shurochkina, Daria Bayandina, Marina Golyadkina, Polina Komar and Darina Valitova secured a total of 96.0109 points to claim the world championship’s gold this year.

The national team of synchronized swimmers from China finished the technical routine competition of the championship in second place with 94.2165 points to pack home silver and bronze went to Team Japan (93.1590 points).

Tuesday’s gold of synchronized swimmers at this year’s FINA World Championship in Bucharest was fourth for the Russian team. Two days ago Russian duet Svetlana Kolesnichenko and Alexandra Patskevich clinched gold in the synchronized swimming technical event.

Kolesnichenko also grabbed gold in women’s solo synchronized swimming, while Russia’s Ilya Zakharov and Yevgeny Kuznetsov won gold in Men’s synchronized 3-meter springboard competition.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Spectacular moments from the Confederations Cup closing ceremony
13
Elated football fans gearing up for exciting matches at 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup
12
Russian cities gearing up for 2017 Confederations Cup
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Diplomat lays out conditions to improve Russian-US ties at talks with Shannon
2
Jehovah's Witnesses lawyer asks Russian Supreme Court to question religious expert
3
EU’s diplomatic service stands up for rights of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia
4
Lukoil plans to repay around $2 bln of loans in 2018
5
First stage of PAK FA test flights to be over in late 2017
6
Turkey likely to take out Russia’s loan for S-400 missile system purchase
7
Putin welcomes MAKS airshow as venue to promote Russian aircraft on global markets
TOP STORIES
Реклама