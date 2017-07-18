Russia wins 2018 FINA World Championships’ gold in women’s team technical competition

First stage of PAK FA test flights to be over in late 2017Military & Defense July 18, 19:16
BUDAPEST, July 18. /TASS/. The Russia national synchronized squad’s swimmers grabbed on Tuesday the gold of team technical routine competition at the 17th FINA World Championships, held in Bucharest between July 14 and 30.
The Russian team, which consisted of Anastasia Bayandina, Vlada Chigireva, Veronika Kalinina, Maria Shurochkina, Daria Bayandina, Marina Golyadkina, Polina Komar and Darina Valitova secured a total of 96.0109 points to claim the world championship’s gold this year.
The national team of synchronized swimmers from China finished the technical routine competition of the championship in second place with 94.2165 points to pack home silver and bronze went to Team Japan (93.1590 points).
Tuesday’s gold of synchronized swimmers at this year’s FINA World Championship in Bucharest was fourth for the Russian team. Two days ago Russian duet Svetlana Kolesnichenko and Alexandra Patskevich clinched gold in the synchronized swimming technical event.
Kolesnichenko also grabbed gold in women’s solo synchronized swimming, while Russia’s Ilya Zakharov and Yevgeny Kuznetsov won gold in Men’s synchronized 3-meter springboard competition.