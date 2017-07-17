WADA may rehabilitate Russian Anti-Doping Agency in November

Russian tennis star Sharapova says achieved enough, but not going to retireSport July 17, 17:01
MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) may fully rehabilitate the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) in November 2017, WADA Director General Olivier Niggli said in an interview with TASS.
A meeting of the WADA Foundation Board in November is set to discuss the RUSADA issue.
"That’s a possibility," Niggli said. "Once everything will be in place and evaluated, we will provide a full report to our compliance review committee, which is an independent committee within WADA. And this committee will then make recommendations to the WADA foundation board. We have a roadmap, if the roadmap is followed and every point is fulfilled, I hope that the recommendation will be positive."
"There is still a lot of work to be done but as I said it goes in the right direction at the moment and hopefully it continues like that," he added.
WADA declared RUSADA non-compliant with its Code on the basis of the November 2015 report of the Independent Commission headed by Richard Pound. Later, the organizations agreed upon a roadmap to reinstate RUSADA’s membership. On June 27, 2017, WADA permitted RUSADA to plan and coordinate testing under the supervision of the UK Anti-Doping Agency. RUSADA was also reported to undergo a full audit in September.