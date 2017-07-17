Russia’s Kazan to host 2022 World Short Course Swimming Championships

BUDAPEST, July 17. /TASS/. Kazan has been selected to host the 2022 World Short Course Swimming Championships, President of the International Swimming Federation (FINA) Julio Maglione announced at a press conference in Budapest on Monday.

The 2024 Short Course Worlds will be held in the Hungarian capital, which currently hosts the 17th FINA World Championships, he said.

Chinese Taipei and Hong Kong earlier submitted bids for the championships. The previous World Short Course Championships (25 m) took place in Canada’s Windsor. In 2018 and 2020, the championships will be held in China’s Hangzhou and the United Arab Emirates’ capital of Abu Dhabi, respectively.

The capital of the Tatarstan republic in east-central part of European Russia hosted the World Aquatics Championships in 2015.

Vladimir Salnikov, the president of the Russian Swimming Federation (RSF), told TASS the Short Course Worlds in Kazan will be held at the highest level, taking into account the city’s experience in holding these events.

"We are very glad and happy that Kazan will host the World Short Course Swimming Championships. I’m sure everything will take place at the highest level. This is a bright example how the heritage of major tournaments is working," Salnikov said.

Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov told TASS holding the championships in Kazan is very important for developing sports in the country.

"The decision taken is crucial for developing swimming in the country," Kolobkov said. "Kazan, which already hosted the 2015 World Aquatics Championship, as well as a number of other Russian cities, is becoming a center of holding major international competitions lately. I’m sure this decision was taken mainly as the 2015 world championship was organized at the highest level."

The sixth conference of ministers and top officials responsible for sports was held in Kazan on July 13-15. Kolobkov stressed that Russia is becoming a country that hosts major international events and serves as a venue for communication of sports officials.

"The excellent holding of a meeting of sports ministers in Tatarstan’s capital once again confirms that this country is ready not only for hosting such tournaments but is becoming a platform for communication and discussion on the pressing sports issues. Another right (to host championship) given to Russia once again confirms this. I’m sure that this is very important for developing swimming in Russia," he added.