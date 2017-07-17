Russian Anti-Doping Agency going in right direction — WADA chief

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) is going in the right direction towards the restoration of its membership in the World Anti-Doping Agency, WADA Director General Olivier Niggli said in an interview with TASS.

"I think RUSADA has made a lot of changes over the past year. As you know, we have worked hard with the Russian authorities, the Ministry of Sports, RUSADA to bring forward the necessary changes," Niggli said. "So RUSADA has changed from structural point of view. There is a new board and the financing is now coming from the Finance Ministry, not from the Sports Ministry."

"On the more practical level RUSADA has rebuilt the organization - they have recruited new people, they have started redoing the education program, and just today they are going to start reorganizing of performing the testing. This was done, this was part of our roadmap and this was accepted by our board two months ago," he added.

"It’s in accordance with what we’ve agreed to and what has been done to make sure independence is preserved," Niggli said

"And now they have about 40 doping control officers that are trained, ready to go," the WADA director general said. "All this, I would say to make it short, goes in the right direction."

"I visited RUSADA in Moscow on Tuesday and I found that there was a very good group of people there, motivated, willing to do the job. And I found it very encouraging," he added.

On June 27, WADA granted RUSADA the right to plan and coordinate doping testing under the supervision of WADA-appointed international experts and the UK Anti-Doping Agency (UKAD). WADA also said that it would carry out a full audit of RUSADA’s compliance with the agreed roadmap in September.