UEFA extends condolences in wake of fatal stampede at stadium in Senegal

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has expressed its condolences following a fatal stampede at a football stadium in Senegal on Saturday, a statement from Europe’s governing body of football said in its statement.

UEFA would like to send its condolences to the Senegalese Football Federation following the tragic events which occurred at the Demba Diop stadium in Dakar on Saturday evening," the statement said.

A total of eight people died and 49 more were injured after a wall at the stadium collapsed during a stampede after the match between football clubs Stade de Mbour and Union Sportive Ouakam.

"UEFA wishes to extend its deepest sympathy to the families of the victims, and also expresses its solidarity with the two clubs and the Confederation of African Football," the statement from the UEFA added.