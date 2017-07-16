Back to Main page
Russian athletics body asks IAAF to admit athlete Afanasyeva to World Championship

Sport
July 16, 16:27 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The IAAF earlier allowed Afanasyeva to perform at the Youth European Championship under the neutral flag

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The All-Russian Athletics Federation (ARAF) intends to request the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) to allow race walker Klavdiya Afanasyeva to participate in the World Championship, ARAF Sports Director Andrei Kruporushnikov told TASS on Sunday.

Twenty-one-year-old athlete Afanasyeva has won the gold medal in the 20km event at the Youth European Race Walking Cup in Poland on Sunday, thus qualifying for the IAAF World Championship in London.

"This is a fantastic result, considering that we are happy with any place on the pedestal. We will try to do so that Afanasyeva can compete at the World Championship in London. As you know, there are difficulties there. So, I think this can hardly be done. But at least we’ll try," Kruporushnikov said.

The IAAF earlier allowed Afanasyeva to perform at the Youth European Championship under the neutral flag. As of today, the Russian athlete has no permission to compete at the World Championship in London, although she has complied with the qualification criteria. Another Russian race walker, Sergei Shirobokov, plans to compete at the World Championship in London.

The IAAF has made a decision to allow Russian athletes meeting its criteria to compete at international events under the neutral flag for the time of the ARAF’s membership suspension.

The IAAF World Championship in London will be held on August 5-13.

