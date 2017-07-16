Russia’s Romasenko takes gold in women’s 200 canoe single event at European Championship

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Olesia Romasenko has clinched gold in the women’s 200m canoe single heat at the Canoe Sprint European Championships in the Bulgarian city of Plovdiv.

The Russian canoeist covered the distance in 45.804 seconds. Hungarian Kincso Takacs came second (+00.612) while the bronze medal went to Belarusian Alena Nazdrova (+ 01.276).

Romasenko has become a European champion for the first time in her sports career. In 2014, she won bronze in this event.