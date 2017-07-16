Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Romasenko takes gold in women’s 200 canoe single event at European Championship

Sport
July 16, 15:30 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Olesia Romasenko has become a European champion for the first time in her sports career

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Olesia Romasenko has clinched gold in the women’s 200m canoe single heat at the Canoe Sprint European Championships in the Bulgarian city of Plovdiv.

The Russian canoeist covered the distance in 45.804 seconds. Hungarian Kincso Takacs came second (+00.612) while the bronze medal went to Belarusian Alena Nazdrova (+ 01.276).

Romasenko has become a European champion for the first time in her sports career. In 2014, she won bronze in this event.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Spectacular moments from the Confederations Cup closing ceremony
13
Elated football fans gearing up for exciting matches at 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup
12
Russian cities gearing up for 2017 Confederations Cup
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
French president praises talks with Putin for making headway on Syria
2
Russian woman injured in Hurghada knife attack fought back - embassy
3
Russia seeks to up 2018 FIFA World Cup tickets availability for its citizens
4
Putin urges to use domestic metals industry’s potential for large-scale regional projects
5
Russian aircraft designer reveals details of MIG-35 demonstration flight
6
Seven more communities join ceasefire in Syria - Russia’s Defense Ministry
7
Russia leads the way in space sector - Air Force top brass
TOP STORIES
Реклама