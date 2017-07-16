Russia’s Romasenko takes gold in women’s 200 canoe single event at European Championship

Russia expects problems with Georgian Airways flights to be solved within weekWorld July 16, 14:02
French president praises talks with Putin for making headway on SyriaWorld July 16, 12:01
Russia’s Vesnina, Makarova win 2017 Wimbledon title in ladies’ pairs finalSport July 16, 2:08
Russian woman injured in Hurghada knife attack fought back - embassyWorld July 15, 22:58
Russia’s embassy: no evidence for Russia-backed hackers’ attacks on UK grid in The TimesRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 15, 20:47
Talks on de-escalation zones positively affect opposition’s mood in Geneva — Russian envoyRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 15, 13:17
Chechnya’s leader says Washington conducting anti-Russian policiesRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 15, 5:25
De Mistura reports some progress at pan-Syrian talks but says no breakthroughWorld July 15, 2:40
Russia registers US special services penetrating into seized diplomatic compoundsRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 14, 20:59
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Olesia Romasenko has clinched gold in the women’s 200m canoe single heat at the Canoe Sprint European Championships in the Bulgarian city of Plovdiv.
The Russian canoeist covered the distance in 45.804 seconds. Hungarian Kincso Takacs came second (+00.612) while the bronze medal went to Belarusian Alena Nazdrova (+ 01.276).
Romasenko has become a European champion for the first time in her sports career. In 2014, she won bronze in this event.