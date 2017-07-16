Back to Main page
Russia wins synchro duet technical gold at FINA World Championship

Sport
July 16, 15:14 UTC+3 BUDAPEST

The silver medal went to Chinese duet Jiang Tingting and Jiang Wenwen

BUDAPEST, July 16. /TASS/. Russian duet Svetlana Kolesnichenko and Alexandra Patskevich have taken the gold medal in the synchronized swimming technical final at the FINA World Championships in Budapest on Sunday.

The Russians clinched gold with 95.0515 points. The silver medal went to Chinese duet Jiang Tingting and Jiang Wenwen with 94.0775 points.

Ukraine's Anna Voloshyna and Yelyzaveta Yakhno came third with 92.6482 points.

