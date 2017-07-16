Russian canoeists win gold in men’s 200m canoe double race at European Championship

Russia expects problems with Georgian Airways flights to be solved within weekWorld July 16, 14:02
MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Russian canoeists Ivan Shtyl and Alexander Kovalenko have won the gold medals in the men’s 200m canoe double event at the Canoe Sprint European Championships in the Bulgarian city of Plovdiv.
The Russians finished in 35.627 seconds followed by Belarusian canoeists Andrei Bogdanovich and Denis Makhlai (+00.510). Hungarians Jonatan Hajdu and Adam Fekete came third (+ 00.703).
Shtyl has become a six-time European champion. Earlier on Sunday, he won the gold medal together with Viktor Melantyev in the men’s 500m canoe double heat. Kovalenko won the second gold of European Championships in his sports career. In 2013, he triumphed together with Nikolai Lipkin in this event.
This is Russia’s third gold medal at the Canoe Sprint European Championships in Plovdiv. Earlier on Sunday, Olesia Romasenko grabbed the gold in the women’s 200m canoe single race.