Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian canoeists win gold in men’s 200m canoe double race at European Championship

Sport
July 16, 14:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Ivan Shtyl and Alexander Kovalenko finished in 35.627 seconds followed by Belarusian canoeists Andrei Bogdanovich and Denis Makhlai (+00.510)

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Russian canoeists Ivan Shtyl and Alexander Kovalenko have won the gold medals in the men’s 200m canoe double event at the Canoe Sprint European Championships in the Bulgarian city of Plovdiv.

The Russians finished in 35.627 seconds followed by Belarusian canoeists Andrei Bogdanovich and Denis Makhlai (+00.510). Hungarians Jonatan Hajdu and Adam Fekete came third (+ 00.703).

Shtyl has become a six-time European champion. Earlier on Sunday, he won the gold medal together with Viktor Melantyev in the men’s 500m canoe double heat. Kovalenko won the second gold of European Championships in his sports career. In 2013, he triumphed together with Nikolai Lipkin in this event.

This is Russia’s third gold medal at the Canoe Sprint European Championships in Plovdiv. Earlier on Sunday, Olesia Romasenko grabbed the gold in the women’s 200m canoe single race.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Spectacular moments from the Confederations Cup closing ceremony
13
Elated football fans gearing up for exciting matches at 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup
12
Russian cities gearing up for 2017 Confederations Cup
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
French president praises talks with Putin for making headway on Syria
2
Russia leads the way in space sector - Air Force top brass
3
Russia’s Vesnina, Makarova win 2017 Wimbledon title in ladies’ pairs final
4
Diplomat points to flood of CIA agents employed at US Embassy in Moscow
5
Russian woman injured in Hurghada knife attack fought back - embassy
6
Putin predicts Ukrainian crisis will persist until the nation's patience runs out
7
Russia designs helicopter for fighting terrorists based on Syrian experience
TOP STORIES
Реклама