Russian canoeists win gold in men’s 500m heat at European Championship

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Russian canoeists Ivan Shtyl and Viktor Melantyev have won the gold medals in the men’s 500m canoe double event at the Canoe Sprint European Championship in the Bulgarian city of Plovdiv.
The Russians finished in 1 minute and 36.264 seconds, followed by Rumanian canoeists Leonid Carp and Victor Mihalachi (+ 01.104). The bronze medals went to Ukrainian canoeists Dmytro Ianchuk and Taras Mishchuk (+ 02.692).
This is the first gold medal, which the Russian national team has won at the Canoe European Championship in Plovdiv. The Russian athletes earlier won one sliver and four bronze medals.
Shtyl has become a five-time European champion in the men’s 500m canoe double event. Melantyev has seven gold medals of European Championships, including two golds in the 500m canoe double race.