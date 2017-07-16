Back to Main page
Russian women’s football team enters European Championships in Netherlands

Sport
July 16, 6:26 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian team will be represented at the championship for the fifth time, earlier the team could not leave the group stage

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The UEFA European Women's Championship starts on Sunday in the Netherlands. The Russian team will be represented at the championship for the fifth time, earlier the team could not leave the group stage.

The Russian team will perform in Group B in the upcoming championship, where the teams of Germany, Sweden and Italy will be its rivals. The German team is the favorite of the tournament, the Germans won six previous European championships. At the same time, the Swedish team won three world championships medals, and at the last European Championships reached the semi-finals.

The Russian team will face off with the Italian team on July 17 (at 19:00 MSK) in Rotterdam. On July 21 the Russian team will play against the team from Sweden (19:00 MSK) in Deventer, and on July 25 - against the German team in Utrecht (19:00 MSK).

The group stage matches will be held until July 27. The quarter finals will be held on July 29-30, the semi-finals - on August 3, the final match is scheduled for August 6 in Enschede. Seven cities in the Netherlands will host the Championship. In addition to Rotterdam, Deventer, Utrecht and Enschede, this includes Breda, Tilburg and Doetinchem, the arenas accommodate from 10,000 to 30,000 people.

