Russia's Vesnina, Makarova win 2017 Wimbledon title in ladies' pairs final

Sport
July 16, 2:08 UTC+3 LONDON

The match ended with 6-0, 6-0 score

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/NIC BOTHMA

LONDON, July 16. /TASS/. Russian tennis players Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina won the women’s doubles title at Wimbledon by beating Chan Hao-ching and Monica Niculescu.

The match ended with 6-0, 6-0 score.

This victory was the first for Russian tennis players at Wimbledon, while Vesnina made her way to the Wimbledon final in pairs for the third time in her career, Makarova - the second. Before that, they won together the French Open in 2013, the U.S. Open in 2014 and gold medals at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro

The third Grand Slam tournament of the season (prize money - 31.6 mln British pounds - $41.3 mln) will finish on July 16.

