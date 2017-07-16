Russia’s Vesnina, Makarova win 2017 Wimbledon title in ladies’ pairs final

Russia’s Vesnina, Makarova win 2017 Wimbledon title in ladies’ pairs finalSport July 16, 2:08
Russian woman injured in Hurghada knife attack fought back - embassyWorld July 15, 22:58
Russia’s embassy: no evidence for Russia-backed hackers’ attacks on UK grid in The TimesRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 15, 20:47
Talks on de-escalation zones positively affect opposition’s mood in Geneva — Russian envoyRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 15, 13:17
Chechnya’s leader says Washington conducting anti-Russian policiesRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 15, 5:25
De Mistura reports some progress at pan-Syrian talks but says no breakthroughWorld July 15, 2:40
Russia registers US special services penetrating into seized diplomatic compoundsRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 14, 20:59
Putin vows to defend Russia's interestsRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 14, 20:53
Vesnina and Makarova to challenge Wimbledon title in doubles finalSport July 14, 20:19
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
LONDON, July 16. /TASS/. Russian tennis players Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina won the women’s doubles title at Wimbledon by beating Chan Hao-ching and Monica Niculescu.
The match ended with 6-0, 6-0 score.
This victory was the first for Russian tennis players at Wimbledon, while Vesnina made her way to the Wimbledon final in pairs for the third time in her career, Makarova - the second. Before that, they won together the French Open in 2013, the U.S. Open in 2014 and gold medals at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro
The third Grand Slam tournament of the season (prize money - 31.6 mln British pounds - $41.3 mln) will finish on July 16.