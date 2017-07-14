Back to Main page
Vesnina and Makarova to challenge Wimbledon title in doubles final

Sport
July 14, 20:19 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian pair secured the place in the final after defeating Kveta Peschke and Anna-Lena Groenefeld

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Russia’s Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina will play in the ladies’ pair final game of this year’s third prestigious Grand Slam series tournament, namely the 2017 Wimbledon Tournament, with 31.6 million British pounds ($41.3 million) in prize money up for grabs.

The Russian pair, seeded 2nd at the tournament, secured the place in the final of the Wimbledon tournament after defeating in straight sets 7-5; 6-2 Kveta Peschke (the Czech Republic) and Anna-Lena Groenefeld (Germany).

On July 15 Makarova and Vesnina will face the winner of another semifinal encounter between Renata Voracova (the Czech Republic) - Makoto Ninomiya (Japan) and Monica Niculescu (Romania) - Hao-Ching Chan (Taiwan).

Share
Topics
Tennis
