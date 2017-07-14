Vesnina and Makarova to challenge Wimbledon title in doubles final

Putin vows to defend Russia's interests with all civilized means at his disposalRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 14, 20:53
MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Russia’s Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina will play in the ladies’ pair final game of this year’s third prestigious Grand Slam series tournament, namely the 2017 Wimbledon Tournament, with 31.6 million British pounds ($41.3 million) in prize money up for grabs.
The Russian pair, seeded 2nd at the tournament, secured the place in the final of the Wimbledon tournament after defeating in straight sets 7-5; 6-2 Kveta Peschke (the Czech Republic) and Anna-Lena Groenefeld (Germany).
Second #Wimbledon final for Vesnina and Makarova! pic.twitter.com/eCImmsu0Uj— Ilya Ryvlin (@ryvlin) 14 July 2017
On July 15 Makarova and Vesnina will face the winner of another semifinal encounter between Renata Voracova (the Czech Republic) - Makoto Ninomiya (Japan) and Monica Niculescu (Romania) - Hao-Ching Chan (Taiwan).