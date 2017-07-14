Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia doing its utmost to outlaw doping abuse in sports — Deputy PM

Sport
July 14, 17:34 UTC+3 KAZAN

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko says Moscow is exerting all the necessary efforts in its fight against the use of performance enhancing drugs in sports

Share
1 pages in this article

KAZAN, July 14. /TASS/. Russia is exerting all the necessary efforts in its fight against the use of performance enhancing drugs in sports, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Friday.

Mutko, Russia’s former sports minister, is attending the 6th International Conference of Ministers and Senior Officials Responsible for Physical Education and Sport (MINEPS VI), held in the Russian Volga City of Kazan between July 13 and 15. The conference is held under the patronage of UNESCO.

Read also

Putin praises work of Independent Public Anti-Doping Commission

"Our (Russian) anti-doping work had to undergo a process of re-certifying," Mutko said addressing participants of MINEPS. "The whole world should adopt a system, which could be nothing but about control, independent laboratory and up-to-date regulations."

"Our country has channeled all of its efforts to outlaw doping in sports and to provide an atmosphere for honest and distinguished competitions," he said.

"This ministerial conference focuses on issues regarding sports accessibility, its sustainability, management, the integrity of sports and its protection against global problems," Mutko said. "What I am saying here is that we (Russia) want to move forward and make progress in our cooperation with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC)."

"There was a definite opinion expressed, certain reports were delivered and conclusions had been drawn," he said. "We now have a roadmap, full understanding with WADA and we gradually implement everything."

WADA Director General Olivier Niggli is also scheduled to address the MINEPS participants in Kazan during the conference and he is also expected to be joined by FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura.

Two years ago, the WADA Independent Commission, led by Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren, carried out an investigation of the activities of RUSADA, the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF), the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and the Russian Sports Ministry, and announced the results of the probe on November 9, 2015.

The commission accused certain athletes and sports officials of doping abuse and involvement in other activities related to violations of international regulations on performance enhancing substances. The work of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and RUSADA was eventually suspended.

Starting in January 2016, control over anti-doping regulations in Russian sports has been exercised by RUSADA strictly under the supervision of the British anti-doping agency (UKAD).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Doping scandal in Russian sports
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Spectacular moments from the Confederations Cup closing ceremony
13
Elated football fans gearing up for exciting matches at 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup
12
Russian cities gearing up for 2017 Confederations Cup
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian aircraft designer reveals details of MIG-35 demonstration flight
2
Diplomat points to flood of CIA agents employed at US Embassy in Moscow
3
Russia designs helicopter for fighting terrorists based on Syrian experience
4
Kremlin knows nothing about Siemens plans to withdraw from Russian assets
5
State Duma green-lights protocol on deploying Russian air group in Syria
6
Russia’s advanced MiG-35 fighter jet to go into serial production in 2019
7
SpaceX set to ‘swallow up’ Russia’s share on global space launch market
TOP STORIES
Реклама