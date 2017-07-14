Russia doing its utmost to outlaw doping abuse in sports — Deputy PM

KAZAN, July 14. /TASS/. Russia is exerting all the necessary efforts in its fight against the use of performance enhancing drugs in sports, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Friday.

Mutko, Russia’s former sports minister, is attending the 6th International Conference of Ministers and Senior Officials Responsible for Physical Education and Sport (MINEPS VI), held in the Russian Volga City of Kazan between July 13 and 15. The conference is held under the patronage of UNESCO.

"Our (Russian) anti-doping work had to undergo a process of re-certifying," Mutko said addressing participants of MINEPS. "The whole world should adopt a system, which could be nothing but about control, independent laboratory and up-to-date regulations."

"Our country has channeled all of its efforts to outlaw doping in sports and to provide an atmosphere for honest and distinguished competitions," he said.

"This ministerial conference focuses on issues regarding sports accessibility, its sustainability, management, the integrity of sports and its protection against global problems," Mutko said. "What I am saying here is that we (Russia) want to move forward and make progress in our cooperation with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC)."

"There was a definite opinion expressed, certain reports were delivered and conclusions had been drawn," he said. "We now have a roadmap, full understanding with WADA and we gradually implement everything."

WADA Director General Olivier Niggli is also scheduled to address the MINEPS participants in Kazan during the conference and he is also expected to be joined by FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura.

Two years ago, the WADA Independent Commission, led by Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren, carried out an investigation of the activities of RUSADA, the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF), the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and the Russian Sports Ministry, and announced the results of the probe on November 9, 2015.

The commission accused certain athletes and sports officials of doping abuse and involvement in other activities related to violations of international regulations on performance enhancing substances. The work of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and RUSADA was eventually suspended.

Starting in January 2016, control over anti-doping regulations in Russian sports has been exercised by RUSADA strictly under the supervision of the British anti-doping agency (UKAD).