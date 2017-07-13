Russia seeks to up 2018 FIFA World Cup tickets availability for its citizens

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. The Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Russia-2018 will imply maximum efforts to provide for a substantial share of the 4th category tickets, reserved for Russian nationals only, among other ticket categories for matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, LOC Director General Alexei Sorokin told TASS on Wednesday.

Ticket prices for FIFA Confederations and World Cup tournaments are usually divided into three categories and the global football organization visas the price for each category. A special fourth category, which is the cheapest compared to the others, was specifically introduced by FIFA last July and was reserved for residents of host country Russia.

"Ticket prices have been already announced and it will be too complicated to review them at the moment," Sorokin said in an interview with TASS. "However, if we speak about the quotas, we are currently in the process of discussing shares and proportions within the categories."

"We will continue with this discussion and will do our best to make tickets available as much as possible for our citizens," he said. "Undoubtedly, we will provide for a considerable share of the 4th category tickets and their availability."

Sorokin added that the ticket program remained the priority for FIFA and it would be wrong expecting a sharp drop in prices ahead of the tournament as the price level had been usually maintained compared with the previous World Cups.

"We (the organizers) can only give recommendations and express our vision," he said. "However, the grand scale of the tournament envisages certain price parameters. They (price parameters) have been always remaining within similar frames and it would be wrong expecting a sudden price drop."

Tickets for matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia are expected to go on sale after the Final Draw, which has been scheduled to be held in Moscow on December 1.

"FIFA is currently analyzing data received from the recent Confederations Cup," Sorokin said. "Perhaps some changes, including in the tickets policy, would follow."

The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, also known as the Tournament of Champions, was held between June 17 and July 2 in four cities across Russia, namely at Spartak Stadium in Moscow, St. Petersburg Stadium, Fisht Stadium in Sochi and the Kazan Arena in Kazan.

The trophy of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup went to reigning World Champions Germany after they defeated the ambitious team from Chile 1-0 in the overtime of the tournament’s final match on July 2 in Saint Petersburg.

Russia is currently in full-swing preparations to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The country was granted the right for the football championship after winning the bid in Guatemala in December 2010. The victory came following a tight race against the bid from England, the joint bid from Portugal and Spain and the joint bid on behalf of Belgium and the Netherlands.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.