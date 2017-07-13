Back to Main page
FIFA highly evaluates Russia’s Fan-ID introduction for international cups

Sport
July 13, 18:47 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia is currently in full-swing preparations to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. World’s governing football body FIFA has highly assessed the introduction of the so-called Fan-ID in Russia as part of the country’s organization to host matches of the 2017 Confederations Cup and 2018 World Cup, Natalia Parshikova, a Russian deputy sports minister, said on Wednesday.

"Personal Fan-IDs proved to be highly effective during the Confederations Cup," Parshikova said. "Setting aside all previous disputes on this issue with FIFA, the organization eventually appraised our mechanism and we were highly appreciated for the work in this direction."

As part of the preparations for the prestigious FIFA tournaments in 2017 and 2018, the Russian government decided to introduce the so-called fan-IDs.

The fan-ID plays an important role in the provision of security during the major football tournaments in Russia as they are granting admittance to the stadiums and also serve as visas for foreign visitors to enter the country.

A holder of the fan-ID is allowed to enter the country without having a Russian visa and stay for the duration of the global football tournaments as well as for the period of ten days before and after the championship.

Fan-IDs are obligatory in addition for purchased tickets for attending matches of both FIFA tournaments in Russia and are available free of charge at designated areas located in all hosting cities across Russia.

The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, also known as the Tournament of Champions, was held between June 17 and July 2 in four cities across Russia, namely at Spartak Stadium in Moscow, St. Petersburg Stadium, Fisht Stadium in Sochi and the Kazan Arena in Kazan.

The trophy of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup went to reigning World Champions Germany after they defeated the ambitious team from Chile 1-0 in the overtime of the tournament’s final match on July 2 in Saint Petersburg.

Russia is currently in full-swing preparations to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The country was granted the right for the football championship after winning the bid in Guatemala in December 2010. The victory came following a tight race against the bid from England, the joint bid from Portugal and Spain and the joint bid on behalf of Belgium and the Netherlands.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

