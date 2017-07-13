2018 FIFA World Cup official match ball’s name should be unforgettable — organizers

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. The name of the official match ball of the 2018 FIFA World Cup should be striking and unforgettable just like the name ‘Krasava’ used at this summer’s FIFA Confederations Cup, Alexei Sorokin, the director general of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Russia-2018, told TASS on Wednesday.

Krasava was the name of the official match ball of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, held between June 17 and July 2 in four Russian cities (Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan and Sochi). ‘Krasava’ is a Russian colloquial term used by local football fans to express their admiration for a player, who made a particularly remarkable move, whether it was an amazing run or a goal.

"We hope to see an official match ball to be unveiled this fall," Sorokin said in an interview with TASS. "Debates over its name are currently underway, but the name ought to be striking, colorful, significant and unforgettable. We can land a sophisticated name to the ball, but it will be soon forgotten."

"We did face some criticism in regard to ‘Krasava,’ but eventually the name settled in," Sorokin said. "Some people said that it was a vulgarism, but we did not look at it that way. In any case, the sport of football is not a scientific convention and we can afford to adopt catchy terminology."

"I believe that it will be the same case with giving a name for the official match ball of the (2018 FIFA) World Cup," the LOC chief executive added.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 cities across Russia.