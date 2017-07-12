Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Sergei Gonchar appointed NHL Pittsburgh Penguins’ Assistant Coach

Sport
July 12, 20:54 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Commenting on the appointment, Head Coach Mike Sullivan said that the Russian coach "brings a wealth of hockey knowledge to our team"

Share
1 pages in this article
Sergei Gonchar

Sergei Gonchar

©  AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Russia’s former ice hockey player and NHL expert has been appointed Assistant Coach of Pittsburgh Penguins, which had been packing the Stanley Cup for the last two years, the club’s official website reported on Wednesday.

Gonchar, 43, worked over the last two-year period with Pittsburgh Penguins as the club’s defensemen development coach, and by training the blueliners he played an important role in taking the second-straight Stanley Cup.

Commenting on the appointment, Head Coach Mike Sullivan said: "Sergei brings a wealth of hockey knowledge to our team."

Read also

Russia to send strong hockey team to 2018 Winter Olympics despite NHL pullout

"His career is a body of work that speaks for itself," the club’s official website quoted Sullivan as saying. "He will naturally transition into a full-time coaching role, building on the experiences and relationships he has already made with our group."

"He (Gonchar) was invaluable during the playoffs, especially in working with our young defensemen," Sullivan added.

Gonchar played in the US-based National Hockey League (NHL) between 1995 and 2015, including for Washington Capitals (1995-2004), Boston Bruins (2004), Pittsburgh Penguins (2005-2010), Ottawa Senators (2010-2013), Dallas Stars (2013/2014) and Montreal Canadiens (2014/2015).

Gallery
9 photo

Legendary Russian hockey goalie Vladislav Tretiak turns 65

He is currently the best Russian defenseman to ever play in NHL, packing a record of 811 points (220 goals plus 591 assists) in 1,301 matches.

Gonchar also played for the Russian national squad on numerous occasions including four Olympic Games, which brought him 1998 silver in Japan’s Nagano and 2002 bronze in US Salt Lake City.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ice hockey
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Spectacular moments from the Confederations Cup closing ceremony
13
Elated football fans gearing up for exciting matches at 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup
12
Russian cities gearing up for 2017 Confederations Cup
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov advises US diplomat to stay on top of real political events
2
Troops from 29 countries to participate in Army-2017 Games
3
Canada lifts economic sanctions against Belarus
4
Kremlin won’t tolerate seizure of its diplomatic properties in US for long
5
Russian tycoon gets five years in jail, but walks free as statute of limitations expires
6
Russia is among world's break-out digital economies — research
7
Russia ready to provide Hitler’s skull to scrutinize its authenticity
TOP STORIES
Реклама