Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Football Union prepares for installation of VAR systems ahead of 2018 World Cup

Sport
July 12, 20:02 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The Russian Football Union (RFU) is about to start its work on the installation of innovative VAR (Video Assistance Referee) technologies at stadiums, RFU Director General Alexander Alayev told TASS on Wednesday.

More news on
2018 FIFA WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA
© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

Russian football squad’s coach to continue work until 2018 World Cup

Russia expects to pay $40 mln for 2018 FIFA World Cup broadcast rights

Russia expects up to one million tourists for 2018 FIFA World Cup

The VAR system was used for the first time ever by FIFA in Russia during its Confederations Cup tournament, held between June 17 and July 2 in four cities across the country, namely at Spartak Stadium in Moscow, St. Petersburg Stadium, Fisht Stadium in Sochi and the Kazan Arena in Kazan.

"The process (of installation) is very complicated," Alayev said in an interview with TASS. "We know that the system will be used at our stadiums during the (2018 FIFA) World Cup and hope that it will be a success and the system would remain at the arenas."

"Two months ago we have sent letters to FIFA and UEFA asking to include us in the program," he said. "We have already worked out a bilateral agreement with IFAB (International Football Association Board) on the testing and preparations (of the system) and in particular, we will soon begin personnel training."

Russia is currently in full-swing preparations to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The country was granted the right for the football championship after winning the bid in Guatemala in December 2010. The victory came following a tight race against the bid from England, the joint bid from Portugal and Spain and the joint bid on behalf of Belgium and the Netherlands.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Spectacular moments from the Confederations Cup closing ceremony
13
Elated football fans gearing up for exciting matches at 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup
12
Russian cities gearing up for 2017 Confederations Cup
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov advises US diplomat to stay on top of real political events
2
Troops from 29 countries to participate in Army-2017 Games
3
Canada lifts economic sanctions against Belarus
4
Kremlin won’t tolerate seizure of its diplomatic properties in US for long
5
Russian tycoon gets five years in jail, but walks free as statute of limitations expires
6
Russia is among world's break-out digital economies — research
7
Russia ready to provide Hitler’s skull to scrutinize its authenticity
TOP STORIES
Реклама