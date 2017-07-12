Russian Football Union prepares for installation of VAR systems ahead of 2018 World Cup

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The Russian Football Union (RFU) is about to start its work on the installation of innovative VAR (Video Assistance Referee) technologies at stadiums, RFU Director General Alexander Alayev told TASS on Wednesday.

The VAR system was used for the first time ever by FIFA in Russia during its Confederations Cup tournament, held between June 17 and July 2 in four cities across the country, namely at Spartak Stadium in Moscow, St. Petersburg Stadium, Fisht Stadium in Sochi and the Kazan Arena in Kazan.

"The process (of installation) is very complicated," Alayev said in an interview with TASS. "We know that the system will be used at our stadiums during the (2018 FIFA) World Cup and hope that it will be a success and the system would remain at the arenas."

"Two months ago we have sent letters to FIFA and UEFA asking to include us in the program," he said. "We have already worked out a bilateral agreement with IFAB (International Football Association Board) on the testing and preparations (of the system) and in particular, we will soon begin personnel training."

Russia is currently in full-swing preparations to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The country was granted the right for the football championship after winning the bid in Guatemala in December 2010. The victory came following a tight race against the bid from England, the joint bid from Portugal and Spain and the joint bid on behalf of Belgium and the Netherlands.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.