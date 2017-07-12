Changes to foreign players’ quota in Russian football to be discussed in September

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Proposals in regard to quota of foreign footballers, who are also referred to as legionnaires and allowed to play for Russian football clubs, will be considered in late September, Denis Rogachev, a senior lawyer with the Russian Football Union (RFU), told TASS on Wednesday.

"’The Russian football development strategy 2030’ requires that we work out the system before 2018," Rogachev said in an interview with TASS. "I believe that in September at the latest we will be discussing during the (RFU) Executive Committee’s session proposals regarding the reformation of the quota."

"This issue will be subjected to discussions throughout the summer and we will be ready to put it for the final consideration in September," he said. "However, the Sports Ministry will have the last saying on this issue."

The Russian Football Premier League (RFPL) is currently exploiting the ‘6+5’ quota, which means that not more than six foreign players could be simultaneously playing for one club on the field during the match time.

Last week Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko, who also holds the post of the RFU president, announced that starting with the 2018/2019 season the quota for legionnaires allowed to play in the RFPL would be changed. According to him, the limit would be set within the frames of the roster instead of number of players allowed to play simultaneously in the pith.

On July 1, 2015, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a bill into law regulating the number of foreign athletes allowed to participate in sports competitions in Russia.

The law envisaged provisions granting the Russian Sports Ministry the right to establish and coordinate limits on foreign athletes allowed competing for Russia. Each sport envisages its own limit for attracting legionnaires, according to the law.

The law also stipulated obligatory criteria for foreign players, including their athletic qualification, age, period of permanent stay in Russia as well as athlete’s period of training in Russia and results achieved while competing for Russian sports clubs.