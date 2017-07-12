Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Football stadium in Russia's Yekaterinburg may be commissioned in fall

Sport
July 12, 16:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Refurbishment works on Central Stadium in Russia’s Yekaterinburg, one of 11 cities across the country selected to host matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, are ahead of schedule and the facility may be commissioned in October or November, a chief executive with the general contractor told TASS on Wednesday.

The general contractor for the reconstruction works at the stadium in Yekaterinburg is Sinara-Development, which is part of Sinara Group.

Read also

Russian stadiums for the FIFA 2018 World Cup: construction at full speed

"We currently call the Central Stadium as Yekaterinburg-Arena and hope this name will stay in the future," Dmitry Pumpyansky, the chairman of Sinara Group’s Executive Board, said in an interview with TASS. "In line with our two-year contract we were obliged to commission the stadium in December."

"We launched the construction works of the 35,000-seat capacity stadium in September 2015," Pumpyansky, who is also the president of the Sverdlovsk Regional Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, said. "We are currently ahead of the schedule by a month and a half or maybe two months and I dearly hope that we will commission the stadium in October or November."

Reconstruction works at Yekaterinburg’s Central Stadium, which was initially opened in 1957, were launched in September 2015, to prepare the arena for hosting matches of the global quadrennial football event in 2018. The stadium was originally scheduled to be commissioned on December 31, 2017.

Following the reconstruction efforts at the stadium, which is home to one of the country’s oldest football clubs, Urals FC, the facility will be boasting an over 35,600-seat capacity while its historical facade would remain untouched.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia.

 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Spectacular moments from the Confederations Cup closing ceremony
13
Elated football fans gearing up for exciting matches at 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup
12
Russian cities gearing up for 2017 Confederations Cup
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov advises US diplomat to keep up with real events in politics
2
Kremlin derides US media buzz of ‘Russian meddling’ as bordering on TV soap opera
3
Black Sea Fleet frigate returns home from Mediterranean mission
4
Russia retains right to reciprocal moves if US declines to return compounds — speaker
5
Russia awaits West’s reaction to ‘unidentified aircraft’ supporting IS in Afghanistan
6
WWII-era weapons and military vehicles found in Moscow industrial zone
7
Russia's defense contractor to feature advanced military hardware at MAKS air show
TOP STORIES
Реклама