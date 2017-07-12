Football stadium in Russia's Yekaterinburg may be commissioned in fall

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Refurbishment works on Central Stadium in Russia’s Yekaterinburg, one of 11 cities across the country selected to host matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, are ahead of schedule and the facility may be commissioned in October or November, a chief executive with the general contractor told TASS on Wednesday.

The general contractor for the reconstruction works at the stadium in Yekaterinburg is Sinara-Development, which is part of Sinara Group.

"We currently call the Central Stadium as Yekaterinburg-Arena and hope this name will stay in the future," Dmitry Pumpyansky, the chairman of Sinara Group’s Executive Board, said in an interview with TASS. "In line with our two-year contract we were obliged to commission the stadium in December."

"We launched the construction works of the 35,000-seat capacity stadium in September 2015," Pumpyansky, who is also the president of the Sverdlovsk Regional Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, said. "We are currently ahead of the schedule by a month and a half or maybe two months and I dearly hope that we will commission the stadium in October or November."

Reconstruction works at Yekaterinburg’s Central Stadium, which was initially opened in 1957, were launched in September 2015, to prepare the arena for hosting matches of the global quadrennial football event in 2018. The stadium was originally scheduled to be commissioned on December 31, 2017.

Following the reconstruction efforts at the stadium, which is home to one of the country’s oldest football clubs, Urals FC, the facility will be boasting an over 35,600-seat capacity while its historical facade would remain untouched.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia.