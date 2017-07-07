Over 6,000 Russian athletes to visit China in 2017

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. More than 6,000 Russian athletes will take part in various sports events in China until the end of 2017, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said in an interview with TASS.

On Friday, Kolobkov had a working meeting with Deputy Director of China’s State General Administration of Sports and Vice President of the Chinese National Olympic Committee Yang Shuan, during which the two officials discussed the strategy of developing relations between the two countries in the field of sports.

"Russia attaches great importance to contacts with China in sports, and these relations already have strong established traditions," Kolobkov said. "In accordance with the ministry’s schedule, 835 members of Russian national teams visited sports events and international competitions held in China in 2016. A total of 6,590 people representing 29 sports will visit China until the end of 2017."

In 2016 and 2017, the Russian Ministry of Sports signed more than 20 agreements between various regions of Russia and China. On June 17-20, Guangzhou hosted youth basketball, volleyball and wushu games within the framework of China’s BRICS chairmanship. The Russian Ministry of Sports is currently getting ready for participation of the Russian delegation consisting of 150 people in the 7th Russian-Chinese Youth Games to be held in Guangzhou on November 6-11, 2017.