Russian high jumper wins 10th international event in row

Sport
July 07, 9:36 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Russian high jumper Maria Lasitskene (nee Kuchina), competing under the neutral flag, won the tenth international event in a row on Thursday, posting the season’s best at the Diamond League event in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The athlete posted the world season’s best and her personal best of 2 meters 6 centimeters. The previous record of 2 meters 4 centimeters was also held by Lasitskene.

This is her tenth straight victory at international events worldwide.

Lasitskene is scheduled to perform at Diamod League events in London (July 9), Cup of Russia (July 14-15), the international competition in Padua, Italy (July 16) and the Russian championships (July 28-30).

Lasitskene is among about a dozen of Russian athletes who received the permission to compete as neutral athletes from the International Association of Athletic Federations (IAAF) following the suspension of the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF).

IAAF effectively barred all Russian athletes from competing at international events under its aegis by suspending the ARAF membership in November 2015. The IAAF has decided that until the membership of the ARAF is restored, Russian athletes could participate in tournaments as neutrals.

