Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

IBF clears Russian boxer Povetkin of all charges — promoter

Sport
July 07, 3:03 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"Another boxing federation has removed all charges against Povetkin," Andrey Ryabinsky said.

Share
1 pages in this article
Andrey Ryabinsky (left) and Alexander Povetkin (right)

Andrey Ryabinsky (left) and Alexander Povetkin (right)

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. The International Boxing Federation IBF has officially exonerated Russian boxer Alexander Povetkin of any wrongdoing, the CEO of the World of Boxing, Andrey Ryabinsky, told TASS on Thursday.

"Yes, this is so. Another boxing federation has removed all charges against Povetkin," Ryabinsky said.

Earlier, the IBF reinstated Povetkin to its ratings, where the Russian boxer now holds the 13th place.

On July 1, Former WBA heavyweight champion Povetkin (32-1, 23 KOs) defeated Andriy Rudenko (31-3, 19 KOs) of Ukraine by a twelve-round unanimous decision and seized the WBO International and WBA Continental heavyweight titles.

Earlier, the WBC and the IBF suspended Povetkin from their rating, whereas the WBO refused to return the prize fighter to its ranks after he had tested positive for ostarine. The WBA did not comment on the incident, but Povetkin was not on its list.

The doping test was taken on December 6, 2016, before a match in Yekaterinburg against Canada’s Bermane Stiverne for the title of interim WBC world champion that was eventually cancelled. Prior to that, a bout between Povetkin and American boxer Deontay Wilder had been cancelled, because traces of meldonium had been found in the test.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Spectacular moments from the Confederations Cup closing ceremony
13
Elated football fans gearing up for exciting matches at 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup
12
Russian cities gearing up for 2017 Confederations Cup
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin and Trump to meet for first time on Friday morning
2
Putin arrives in Hamburg to take part in G20 summit
3
Moscow ready for meeting in Normandy Four format — Lavrov
4
Ka-52K shipborne helicopter to be tested in 2019
5
Russian super-heavy carrier rocket may have lightweight version
6
NATO-Russia Council meeting can be held in Brussels July 13 — source
7
Russia hands its proposals on Syria to US, awaiting reaction — Lavrov
TOP STORIES
Реклама