IBF clears Russian boxer Povetkin of all charges — promoter

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. The International Boxing Federation IBF has officially exonerated Russian boxer Alexander Povetkin of any wrongdoing, the CEO of the World of Boxing, Andrey Ryabinsky, told TASS on Thursday.

"Yes, this is so. Another boxing federation has removed all charges against Povetkin," Ryabinsky said.

Earlier, the IBF reinstated Povetkin to its ratings, where the Russian boxer now holds the 13th place.

On July 1, Former WBA heavyweight champion Povetkin (32-1, 23 KOs) defeated Andriy Rudenko (31-3, 19 KOs) of Ukraine by a twelve-round unanimous decision and seized the WBO International and WBA Continental heavyweight titles.

Earlier, the WBC and the IBF suspended Povetkin from their rating, whereas the WBO refused to return the prize fighter to its ranks after he had tested positive for ostarine. The WBA did not comment on the incident, but Povetkin was not on its list.

The doping test was taken on December 6, 2016, before a match in Yekaterinburg against Canada’s Bermane Stiverne for the title of interim WBC world champion that was eventually cancelled. Prior to that, a bout between Povetkin and American boxer Deontay Wilder had been cancelled, because traces of meldonium had been found in the test.