Russia set to hold football friendly with Iran this fall — deputy premier

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Russia’s national football team is set to hold a friendly with the team of Iran, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko told reporters on Thursday.
"There will be two games and the coach wants (to face) teams from Asia and America, we need to explore different styles. We plan to play with Iran this fall, but the contract is yet to be signed," said Mutko, who is also the president of the Russian Football Union.
"This game (against Iran) will not be held at (Moscow’s) Luzhniki stadium, we will find a place to play," the official added.
Iran qualified for the 2018 World Cup in June.
In February, Russia lost 0:1 to Iran at Abu Dhabi, UAE. The Soviet Union’s national football team faced Iran three times - in 1978, 1978 and 1985 - and won all of those games.