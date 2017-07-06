Ticket sales for 2018 FIFA World Cup to begin after December 1

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Ticket sales for the 2018 FIFA World Cup will begin after the drawing procedure for the tournament’s final stage due December 1, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Thursday.

"The ticket sales will begin after the drawing procedure," said Mutko, who is also the chairman of the 2018 FIFA World Cup organizing committee.

The qualifiers for the 2018 FIFA World Cup will be completed in November. The drawing procedure is scheduled to be held in Moscow on December 1.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in 11 Russian cities: Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

Russian citizens will be able to buy tickets for the World Cup events at a minimal price of 1,280 rubles ($21.3).