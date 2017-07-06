Team Russia climbs to 62nd place in FIFA ranking

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. The Russian national team has climbed one position to the 62nd line in the newly published ratings edition of the world’s governing body of football FIFA on Thursday.

The team has gained 590 points, according to FIFA.

In November 2016, Team Russia plunged to the 55th place setting its second worst record, from its previous low of 40th place in 1998. In December 2016, Team Russia creeped one position up but in February 2017 it backslid five positions landing at 61st place. In June the team dropped to the 63rd place in FIFA rankings.

The reason behind the nosedive in the ranking is that being the host country, Team Russia is not participating in the qualifying round of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, while official matches provide more points than friendlies. The FIFA ranking is based on all matches played by teams, both official and friendly.

The matches of the group stage of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup helped Russia gain one point in the rankings.

The Russian national squad defeated New Zealand 2-0, then missed the victory against UEFA Champions Portugal (0-1) and finally lost to Mexico 1-2, failing to qualify for the next round.

FIFA’s top three spots are occupied by Germany which won the Confederations Cup (1,609 points), Brazil (1,603 points) and Argentina (1,413 points).