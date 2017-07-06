Team Russia climbs to 62nd place in FIFA ranking

Diplomat refutes US allegations of North Koreans’ compulsory work in RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 06, 15:31
Putin calls to analyze Syrian combat experience for creating advanced weaponsMilitary & Defense July 06, 14:59
Putin and Trump unlikely to discuss supplies of Patriot missile systems to PolandRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 06, 14:36
Kremlin dismisses accusations of Russia being behind cyber attacks on Ukrainian resourcesRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 06, 14:18
Kremlin says Putin and Trump may discuss gay rights issue in ChechnyaRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 06, 13:49
‘Humpty Dumpty’ hacker crew ringleader sentenced to two years behind barsRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 06, 13:42
Putin’s approval rating soars past 81% — pollRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 06, 13:39
Team Russia climbs to 62nd place in FIFA rankingSport July 06, 13:11
Kremlin rejects Trump’s stance that Russia’s behavior is ‘destabilizing’Russian Politics & Diplomacy July 06, 13:03
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. The Russian national team has climbed one position to the 62nd line in the newly published ratings edition of the world’s governing body of football FIFA on Thursday.
The team has gained 590 points, according to FIFA.
In November 2016, Team Russia plunged to the 55th place setting its second worst record, from its previous low of 40th place in 1998. In December 2016, Team Russia creeped one position up but in February 2017 it backslid five positions landing at 61st place. In June the team dropped to the 63rd place in FIFA rankings.
The reason behind the nosedive in the ranking is that being the host country, Team Russia is not participating in the qualifying round of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, while official matches provide more points than friendlies. The FIFA ranking is based on all matches played by teams, both official and friendly.
The matches of the group stage of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup helped Russia gain one point in the rankings.
The Russian national squad defeated New Zealand 2-0, then missed the victory against UEFA Champions Portugal (0-1) and finally lost to Mexico 1-2, failing to qualify for the next round.
FIFA’s top three spots are occupied by Germany which won the Confederations Cup (1,609 points), Brazil (1,603 points) and Argentina (1,413 points).