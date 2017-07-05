Russian Deputy PM rules out bonuses for national team after 2017 Confederations Cup mishap

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Players of the Russian national football team will not be paid bonuses for their performance at home 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Wednesday.

"No bonuses will be paid," Mutko, who is also the president of the Russian Football Union (RFU), said. "The bonuses could have been awarded if they (the Russian national football team) had cleared the group stage."

Playing in Group A, the Russian national squad defeated New Zealand 2-0, then missed the victory against UEFA Champions Portugal (0-1) and finally lost to Mexico 1-2, failing to qualify for the next round.

This year’s FIFA Confederations Cup was held between June 17 and July 2 at four stadiums in Russia and they are Spartak Stadium in Moscow, St. Petersburg Stadium, Fisht Stadium in Sochi and the Kazan Arena in Kazan.

Initially, the participants in the 2017 Confederations Cup were hosts Russia, 2014 FIFA World Cup Champions Germany, 2015 Copa America Champions Chile, 2015 AFC Asian Cup Champion Australia, 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup winners Mexico, 2016 UEFA Euro Cup champs Portugal, OFC (Oceania Football Confederation) Nations Cup victors New Zealand and 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations Champion Cameroon.

The trophy of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup went to reigning World Champions Germany after they defeated 1-0 the ambitious team from Chile in the overtime of the tournament’s final match on July 2 in Saint Petersburg.