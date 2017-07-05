Russia expects to pay $40 mln for 2018 FIFA World Cup broadcast rights

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. A group of major Russian television channels expects to pay $38-40 million to buy the rights for broadcasting 2018 FIFA World Cup matches, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Wednesday.

"We have been announced the figure of $110 million for the World Cup broadcasting rights," Mutko, who is also the president of the Russian Football Union (RFU), said. "We cannot afford such sum. The maximum sum we can pay is $38-40 million."

"The cost of one-minute advertising time is not as high as in other countries," Mutko added.

Broadcasting rights for the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, held between June 17 and July 2 in Russia, were bought by 2Sport2 Consortium, which incorporates Russia’s major state-media channels - Channel One, VGTRK and Match-TV.

According to TASS data, the deal was worth $3.5 million and the same group of companies is currently holding talks with FIFA on buying the rights to broadcast 2018 World Cup matches in Russia.

Russia won the bid to host the 2018 World Cup at the FIFA Congress in Guatemala on December 4, 2010. The victory came following a tight race against the bid from England, the joint bid from Portugal and Spain and the joint bid on behalf of Belgium and the Netherlands.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.