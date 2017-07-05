Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia expects to pay $40 mln for 2018 FIFA World Cup broadcast rights

Sport
July 05, 18:22 UTC+3

"We have been announced the figure of $110 million for the World Cup broadcasting rights," Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko said

Share
1 pages in this article
© Artur Lebedev/ТАSS

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. A group of major Russian television channels expects to pay $38-40 million to buy the rights for broadcasting 2018 FIFA World Cup matches, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Wednesday.

"We have been announced the figure of $110 million for the World Cup broadcasting rights," Mutko, who is also the president of the Russian Football Union (RFU), said. "We cannot afford such sum. The maximum sum we can pay is $38-40 million."

Read also

Russia expects up to one million tourists for 2018 FIFA World Cup

Mexico coach expects Russian-hosted 2018 FIFA World Cup to be great

Russia to match level set by Confederations Cup at FIFA World Cup — deputy prime minister

FIFA president says has no worries about Russia’s preparations for 2018 World Cup

Putin confident that 2018 World Cup facilities will develop sports

Guests of FIFA 2018 World Cup sure to get warm welcome in Russia — Lavrov

Brazilian president wishes Russia success in hosting 2018 FIFA World Cup

"The cost of one-minute advertising time is not as high as in other countries," Mutko added.

Broadcasting rights for the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, held between June 17 and July 2 in Russia, were bought by 2Sport2 Consortium, which incorporates Russia’s major state-media channels - Channel One, VGTRK and Match-TV.

According to TASS data, the deal was worth $3.5 million and the same group of companies is currently holding talks with FIFA on buying the rights to broadcast 2018 World Cup matches in Russia.

Russia won the bid to host the 2018 World Cup at the FIFA Congress in Guatemala on December 4, 2010. The victory came following a tight race against the bid from England, the joint bid from Portugal and Spain and the joint bid on behalf of Belgium and the Netherlands.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
FIFA World Cup 2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Spectacular moments from the Confederations Cup closing ceremony
13
Elated football fans gearing up for exciting matches at 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup
12
Russian cities gearing up for 2017 Confederations Cup
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Italian artist sheds 2 kg in one day producing Putin’s portrait
2
Russian-made S-300 air defense missile systems assume combat duty in Iran
3
Russia starts designing super-heavy carrier rocket
4
Russia’s T-90 tanks to be assembled under license in Egypt
5
The bikini's birthday: a look back at 70 years of revolutionary swimwear
6
Russian strategic bombers strike IS terrorists’ facilities with cruise missiles in Syria
7
Kalashnikov gunmaker develops combat module based on artificial intelligence
TOP STORIES
Реклама