Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Zero cases of fans’ misbehavior registered at 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia

Sport
July 05, 16:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"Nobody ever attacked anyone and everyone behaved decently," Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko said

Share
1 pages in this article
Chile's fans watch a live broadcast of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup final football match between Chile and Germany at the Host City Fan Zone in Saint Petersburg

Chile's fans watch a live broadcast of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup final football match between Chile and Germany at the Host City Fan Zone in Saint Petersburg

© Sergei Konkov/TASS

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Zero violations were registered among football fans during the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, which was hosted by Russia between June 17 and July 2, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Wednesday.

"There was not a single case of public disorder registered," Mutko, who is also the president of the Russian Football Union (RFU), said. "Nobody ever attacked anyone and everyone behaved decently."

Read also

FIFA gives high marks to Russia’s organization of Confederations Cup — Deputy PM Mutko

Over 600,000 people attended Confederations Cup events in Russia — Interior Ministry

2017 FIFA Confederations Cup proves Russia’s ability to host large-scale events — official

Russia to match level set by Confederations Cup at FIFA World Cup — deputy prime minister

No cases of racism at FIFA Confederations Cup — Nigerian fan

Russian fans show fascinating hospitality at 2017 Confederations Cup — renowned pianist

"We (Russia) offered good conditions," he added.

This year’s FIFA Confederations Cup was held between June 17 and July 2 at four stadiums in Russia and they are Spartak Stadium in Moscow, St. Petersburg Stadium, Fisht Stadium in Sochi and the Kazan Arena in Kazan.

Initially, the participants in the 2017 Confederations Cup were hosts Russia, 2014 FIFA World Cup Champions Germany, 2015 Copa America Champions Chile, 2015 AFC Asian Cup Champion Australia, 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup winners Mexico, 2016 UEFA Euro Cup champs Portugal, OFC (Oceania Football Confederation) Nations Cup victors New Zealand and 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations Champion Cameroon.

The trophy of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup went to reigning World Champions Germany after they defeated 1-0 the ambitious team from Chile in the overtime of the tournament’s final match on July 2 in Saint Petersburg.

Russia is now preparing to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup after its bid won in Guatemala on December 4, 2010. The victory came following a tight race against the bid from England, the joint bid from Portugal and Spain and the joint bid on behalf of Belgium and the Netherlands.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

Gallery
12 photo

Spectacular moments from the Confederations Cup closing ceremony

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2017 FIFA Confederations Cup
Companies
FIFA
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Spectacular moments from the Confederations Cup closing ceremony
13
Elated football fans gearing up for exciting matches at 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup
12
Russian cities gearing up for 2017 Confederations Cup
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian strategic bombers strike IS terrorists’ facilities with cruise missiles in Syria
2
Russia's ambassador to US frustrated rather than flattered by his popularity in Washington
3
Russia starts designing super-heavy carrier rocket
4
Kremlin vows to defend interests of its citizens captured in Ukraine
5
Moscow’s US envoy doubts Washington will give up on meddling in Russian politics
6
Suspects in MH17 plane crash to be prosecuted in Netherlands
7
Russia's Armata main battle tank protected from any existing shells
TOP STORIES
Реклама