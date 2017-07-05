Over 600,000 people attended Confederations Cup events in Russia — Interior Ministry

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. More than 600,000 people attended events of the Confederations Cup that ended in Russia on Sunday, the Russian Interior Ministry’s spokeswoman Irina Volk said on Tuesday.

"Public order and security of guests and participants was ensured in full during preparations and the tournament itself," the spokeswoman said.

She added that a total of 628,304 people visited 16 football matches held in Moscow, Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg, Black Sea resort city of Sochi and the Volga area city of Kazan.