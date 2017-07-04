Russian track and field chief executive invited for IAAF Congress in London next month

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Dmitry Shlyakhtin, the head of the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF), told TASS on Tuesday that he received an official invitation to take part in the Congress of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) in London on August 2-3.

"I have received an official invitation for the IAAF Congress and I am planning to attend it," Shlyakhtin said in an interview with TASS.

In 2015, the WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) Independent Commission carried out an investigation in regard to the activities of the ARAF, the Moscow anti-doping laboratory, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and the Russian sports ministry.

The commission accused certain athletes and sports officials of doping abuse and involvement in other activities related to violations of international regulations on performance enhancing substances.

Eventually, the IAAF decided to suspend ARAF’s membership in the global governing body of athletics and put forward a host of criteria, which the Russian ruling body of track and field sports was obliged to implement to restore its membership in the global federation.

In mid-June of 2016, the IAAF Council ruled it was still too early to restore Russian Athletics Federation (ARAF) membership in the international organization subsequently extending the suspension of Russian athletes from all international tournaments, including the 2016 Olympic Games in August.

Later, the IAAF anti-doping agency turned down Russian field and track athletes’ individual applications, except the one filed by three-time European champion Daria Klishina.