Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian track and field chief executive invited for IAAF Congress in London next month

Sport
July 04, 21:38 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Congress of the International Association of Athletics Federations will take place in London on August 2-3

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Dmitry Shlyakhtin, the head of the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF), told TASS on Tuesday that he received an official invitation to take part in the Congress of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) in London on August 2-3.

"I have received an official invitation for the IAAF Congress and I am planning to attend it," Shlyakhtin said in an interview with TASS.

Read also

Audit to become final stage in reinstating Russian anti-doping agency

Russian anti-doping body working on future strategy plan

Sports minister says Russia’s anti-doping efforts starting to get recognized

IAAF may reinstate Russian athletics body’s membership in early August

Russian track and field athletes must return 23 Olympic medals after doping retests — ARAF

In 2015, the WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) Independent Commission carried out an investigation in regard to the activities of the ARAF, the Moscow anti-doping laboratory, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and the Russian sports ministry.

The commission accused certain athletes and sports officials of doping abuse and involvement in other activities related to violations of international regulations on performance enhancing substances.

Eventually, the IAAF decided to suspend ARAF’s membership in the global governing body of athletics and put forward a host of criteria, which the Russian ruling body of track and field sports was obliged to implement to restore its membership in the global federation.

In mid-June of 2016, the IAAF Council ruled it was still too early to restore Russian Athletics Federation (ARAF) membership in the international organization subsequently extending the suspension of Russian athletes from all international tournaments, including the 2016 Olympic Games in August.

Later, the IAAF anti-doping agency turned down Russian field and track athletes’ individual applications, except the one filed by three-time European champion Daria Klishina.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Doping scandal in Russian sports
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Spectacular moments from the Confederations Cup closing ceremony
13
Elated football fans gearing up for exciting matches at 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup
12
Russian cities gearing up for 2017 Confederations Cup
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian military police may be deployed in Syria’s buffer zones
2
Russia's Armata main battle tank protected from any existing shells
3
Putin presents Chinese president with Russia’s highest state award
4
Poll indicates 10% of Russians contemplate moving to another country
5
Russia, China urge world community to support their joint initiative on Korean Peninsula
6
Terror attack organized by Kiev-backed saboteurs foiled in Donetsk
7
Russia to increase wheat export to China
TOP STORIES
Реклама