Russia expects up to one million tourists for 2018 FIFA World Cup

Sport
July 04, 20:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, held in Russia between June 17 and July 2, increased Russia’s tourist inflow by some 17%

© Donat Sorokin/TASS

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Up to a million of tourists are expected in Russia for matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which will be held at stadiums in 11 cities across the country, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Tuesday.

"We are preparing to receive up to a million of tourists during the 2018 (FIFA) World Cup," Mutko, who is also the president of the Russian Football Union (RFU) said.

Russia won the bid to host the 2018 World Cup at the FIFA Congress in Guatemala on December 4, 2010. The victory came following a tight race against the bid from England, the joint bid from Portugal and Spain and the joint bid on behalf of Belgium and the Netherlands.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

 

Topics
2018 World Cup in Russia 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup
Companies
FIFA
