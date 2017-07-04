Back to Main page
Russia submits bid for hosting 2019 AIBA Men’s Boxing World Championship in Sochi

Sport
July 04, 14:05 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian capital of Moscow is hosting this year the session of the AIBA Executive Committee on July 24-25

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. The Boxing Federation of Russia (BFR) submitted a bid for hosting the 2019 AIBA Men’s Boxing World Championship offering the country’s Black Sea resort city of Sochi as the venue for the tournament, Umar Kremlev, the BFR president, told TASS on Tuesday.

"We have submitted our bid for hosting the 2019 Boxing World Championship and for hosting the AIBA (International Boxing Association) Congress in Russia in 2018," Kremlev said in an interview with TASS.

The Russian capital of Moscow is hosting this year the session of the AIBA Executive Committee on July 24-25.

The AIBA Men’s World Boxing Championship was held in Russia in 1989, the state of the Soviet Union at that time.

