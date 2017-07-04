Russia submits bid for hosting 2019 AIBA Men’s Boxing World Championship in Sochi

North Korean missile capable of hitting targets in Alaska, Europe — South Korean militaryWorld July 04, 13:30
Chinese leader expresses confidence his visit to Russia will be fruitfulWorld July 04, 13:22
Defense chief says Turkey ironing out fiscal issues regarding Russian S-400 systemsMilitary & Defense July 04, 13:20
Press review: Trump pressures China on North Korea and US media doubles down on TrumpPress Review July 04, 13:00
Putin and Xi Jinping discuss international security in KremlinRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 04, 12:45
North Korean missile launch poses no threat to Russia— Defense MinistryRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 04, 12:20
Poll indicates 10% of Russians contemplate moving to another countrySociety & Culture July 04, 11:50
North Korean experts warn Pyongyang can strike any region in the worldWorld July 04, 11:32
North Korea claims successful launch of Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missileWorld July 04, 10:29
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. The Boxing Federation of Russia (BFR) submitted a bid for hosting the 2019 AIBA Men’s Boxing World Championship offering the country’s Black Sea resort city of Sochi as the venue for the tournament, Umar Kremlev, the BFR president, told TASS on Tuesday.
"We have submitted our bid for hosting the 2019 Boxing World Championship and for hosting the AIBA (International Boxing Association) Congress in Russia in 2018," Kremlev said in an interview with TASS.
The Russian capital of Moscow is hosting this year the session of the AIBA Executive Committee on July 24-25.
The AIBA Men’s World Boxing Championship was held in Russia in 1989, the state of the Soviet Union at that time.