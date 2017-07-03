Audit to become final stage in reinstating Russian anti-doping agency

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. A full audit of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) in September will be the last stage before reinstating RUSADA’s membership in the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), Head of the Council of Europe’s Sport Conventions Division Sergey Khrychikov told TASS.

WADA announced on June 27 that it had allowed RUSADA to run and plan doping testing under the supervision of the UK Anti-Doping Agency (UKAD). WADA also said that a full audit check was awaiting RUSADA in September.

"A special audit team that will be independent of both WADA and any other organization will be selected," Khrychikov, who is also a member of the RUSADA Supervisory Board, said in an interview with TASS.

"This will be the last stage before RUSADA returns its compliance status. WADA will support the auditors administratively and logistically. Auditors will analyze RUSADA’s possibilities and the quality of its work in all directions, including testing and test planning. Based on this team’s report, a decision will be taken on restoring RUSADA’s status," the sports official said.

"The audit will last more than a month. First, they will get all information they want by email. Then independent experts will come to Russia to hold interviews with all persons they want to interview. WADA has not yet decided who these experts will be and which team will deal with analyzing RUSADA’s matters," he said.

Two years ago, the WADA Independent Commission carried out an investigation into activities of RUSADA, the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF), the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and the Russian Sports Ministry, and announced the results of the probe in November 2015.

The commission accused certain athletes and sports officials of doping abuse and involvement in other activities related to violations of international regulations on performance enhancing substances. The work of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and RUSADA was eventually suspended.