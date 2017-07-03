Germany’s victorious Joachim Loew lauds Russian hosting of FIFA Confederations Cup

ST.PETERSBURG, July 3. /TASS/. Russia managed to provide exclusive hosting conditions for visiting teams of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and the German national football team appreciates such efforts, the team’s head coach, Joachim Loew, told international media.

Germany edged Chile 1-0 in the final match of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia’s second largest city of Saint Petersburg late on Sunday night to win the trophy of the prestigious football organization’s tournament less than a year before the 2018 World Cup.

"Thank you very much Russia," Loew said after his team won the trophy of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup. "I believe, that you were the great hosts."

"We (team Germany) played in various cities and at various stadiums, and we were provided exclusive conditions everywhere," Loew said. "This was an outstanding organization of the tournament."

"Russia is a very interesting country," the head coach of the German side said. "We met and spoke here with extraordinary and just good people. We liked it here," Loew added.

Reigning world champions Germany, head by Joachim Loew, won the FIFA World Cup trophy 2014, hosted by Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro at that time, and the team is eyeing to take the other main quadrennial football trophy in Russia next year.

The FIFA Confederations Cup is often dubbed as the "Tournament of Champions" and is held once every four years - which is just a year prior to the world’s most anticipated football event of FIFA World Cup.

Russia won the bid to host the 2018 World Cup at the FIFA Congress in Guatemala on December 4, 2010. The victory came following a tight race against the bid from England, the joint bid from Portugal and Spain and the joint bid on behalf of Belgium and the Netherlands.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.