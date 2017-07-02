Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

World Champs Germany clinch 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup trophy after 1-0 win over Chile

Sport
July 02, 23:50 UTC+3

The score was unsealed in 20th minute by Germany’s 28-year-old midfielder Lars Stindl

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexander Demianchuk/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, July 2. /TASS/. Germany edged Chile 1-0 in the final match of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in Saint Petersburg late on Sunday night to win the trophy of the prestigious football organization’s tournament less than a year before the 2018 World Cup.

The score was unsealed in 20th minute by Germany’s 28-year-old midfielder Lars Stindl with a powerful and easy shot in the open net of the Chilean goal, following an assist from his teammate.

The statistics showed that team Chile was in over 63% possession compared to less than 40 of Germany, but the Chilean team failed to tie the score and went to locker rooms down 0-1 against Germany.

The heat was getting up with the minutes ticking off in the second half of the match and both leading players Arturo Vidal (Chile) and Joshua Kimmich (Germany) were handed the yellow cards for the rough play into 59th minute of the play.

Less than six minutes remaining Chile’s Gonzalo Jara was penalized by the referees for unfair sports behavior.

More yellow cards followed for both teams, which kept on pressing stubbornly with various offensives tactics for the victory and referees opted in favor of five added minutes to the match, which, although, spectacular, ended in favor of team Germany.

Germany reached the final of the 2017 Confederations Cup following the crushing 4-1 win over Mexico in the semifinal match, while team Chile edged current UEFA Champions Portugal 3-0 to earn the birth in the deciding game for the trophy in the penalty shootout.

This year’s FIFA Confederations Cup was held between June 17 and July 2 at four stadiums in Russia and they are Spartak Stadium in Moscow, St. Petersburg Stadium, Fisht Stadium in Sochi and the Kazan Arena in Kazan.

Initially, the participants in the 2017 Confederations Cup were hosts Russia, 2014 FIFA World Cup Champions Germany, 2015 Copa America Champions Chile, 2015 AFC Asian Cup Champion Australia, 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup winners Mexico, 2016 UEFA Euro Cup champs Portugal, OFC (Oceania Football Confederation) Nations Cup victors New Zealand and 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations Champion Cameroon.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2017 FIFA Confederations Cup
Companies
FIFA
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Elated football fans gearing up for exciting matches at 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup
12
Russian cities gearing up for 2017 Confederations Cup
7
Putin takes to the rink to display hockey skills in Sochi
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian shipyard floats out latest corvette armed with cruise missiles
2
Amur tiger from Moscow flown to New York as part of conservation program
3
Ukrainian military open fire on Donetsk Republic - command
4
Russia in talks with Slovenia on delivery of 12 SSJ-100 jets
5
Advanced Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov leaves St. Petersburg for firing trials
6
Russian hi-tech firm to unveil concept of new corvette armed with 24 cruise missiles
7
Foreign customers interested in Russia’s latest icebreaker project
TOP STORIES
Реклама