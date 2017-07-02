Ukraine’s Rudenko ready for rematch against Povetkin — manager

Russia’s Povetkin wins WBO International and WBA Continental heavyweight titlesSport July 02, 2:00
MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Ukrainian boxer Andriy Rudenko, who lost to Russia’s Alexander Povetkin on Saturday, is ready for a rematch, the Ukrainian’s manager Vladislav Yeliseyev said.
"Rudenko suffered from a spasm in the first round. Possibly, this affected the overall performance, but we do not search for excuses. The stronger one claimed the victory, great respect to Povetkin. We are ready for a rematch, this is up for Povetkin’s team to decide," Yeliseyev said.
Former WBA heavyweight champion Povetkin (32-1, 23 KOs) defeated Rudenko (31-3, 19 KOs) by a twelve-round unanimous decision (120-109, 120-108, 120-108) and seized the WBO International and WBA Continental heavyweight titles. Referee Viktor Panin said Rudenko wanted to withdraw in the first round, complaining of a neck injury, but eventually kept boxing.