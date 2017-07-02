Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukraine’s Rudenko ready for rematch against Povetkin — manager

Sport
July 02, 4:59 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Former WBA heavyweight champion Povetkin defeated Rudenko by a twelve-round unanimous decision on Saturday

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Ukrainian boxer Andriy Rudenko, who lost to Russia’s Alexander Povetkin on Saturday, is ready for a rematch, the Ukrainian’s manager Vladislav Yeliseyev said.

Read also
Alexander Povetkin

Russia’s Povetkin wins WBO International and WBA Continental heavyweight titles

"Rudenko suffered from a spasm in the first round. Possibly, this affected the overall performance, but we do not search for excuses. The stronger one claimed the victory, great respect to Povetkin. We are ready for a rematch, this is up for Povetkin’s team to decide," Yeliseyev said.

Former WBA heavyweight champion Povetkin (32-1, 23 KOs) defeated Rudenko (31-3, 19 KOs) by a twelve-round unanimous decision (120-109, 120-108, 120-108) and seized the WBO International and WBA Continental heavyweight titles. Referee Viktor Panin said Rudenko wanted to withdraw in the first round, complaining of a neck injury, but eventually kept boxing.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Elated football fans gearing up for exciting matches at 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup
12
Russian cities gearing up for 2017 Confederations Cup
7
Putin takes to the rink to display hockey skills in Sochi
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Japanese delegation’s visit to Kurils to favor progress in projects with Russia - advisor
2
Syrian armed forces reject accusations of chemical weapons use
3
Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia to give new impetus to bilateral relations - ambassador
4
Russia's counter-sanctions: What you need to know
5
Russia, China implement military contracts worth $3 bln over year — minister
6
Russian Navy rids itself of dependence on Ukrainian engines
7
Russia and India choosing shipyards for missile frigates construction
TOP STORIES
Реклама