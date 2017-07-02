Mexico coach expects Russian-hosted 2018 FIFA World Cup to be great

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia will be great, Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio told reporters.

"We have already been in Moscow, it is a beautiful city," he said. "Russia has demonstrated good organizational skills, there are good stadiums here. I like emotional fans, as not only fans coming from Mexico have been supporting us but local fans as well. I would like to thank them for that," Osorio added.

"The Russian-hosted World Cup will be great," he said.

Mexico is taking part in the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup is being held between June 17 and July 2 in four Russian cities - Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan and Sochi.

Apart from 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup winners Mexico, participants in the 2017 Confederations Cup initially were hosts Russia, 2014 FIFA World Cup Champions Germany, 2015 Copa America Champions Chile, 2015 AFC Asian Cup Champion Australia, 2016 UEFA Euro Cup champs Portugal, OFC (Oceania Football Confederation) Nations Cup victors New Zealand and 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations Champion Cameroon.

The third place match between Mexico and Portugal will be held at Moscow’s Spartak Stadium on Sunday, July 2, at 3:00 p.m. Moscow time (12:00 GMT). On the same day, the final match between Chile and Germany is scheduled to begin at 9:00 p.m. local time (18:00 GMT) in Russia’s second largest city of Saint Petersburg, which also hosted the tournament’s opening game.

The FIFA World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15, 2018, in 11 Russian cities - Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Yekaterinburg, Samara, Sochi and Rostov-on-Don.