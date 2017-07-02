Russia to match level set by Confederations Cup at FIFA World Cup — deputy prime minister

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. At the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Russia will match the level set by the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Local Organizing Committee Chairman Vitaly Mutko told TASS.

"This tournament has set a high level of organization - the level that we will have to match at the World Cup," he said.

The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup is being held between June 17 and July 2 at four Russian stadiums - the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, St. Petersburg Stadium, Fisht Stadium in Sochi and the Kazan Arena in Kazan.

Initially, participants in the 2017 Confederations Cup were hosts Russia, 2014 FIFA World Cup Champions Germany, 2015 Copa America Champions Chile, 2015 AFC Asian Cup Champion Australia, 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup winners Mexico, 2016 UEFA Euro Cup champs Portugal, OFC (Oceania Football Confederation) Nations Cup victors New Zealand and 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations Champion Cameroon.

The third place match between Portugal and Mexico will be held at Moscow’s Spartak Stadium on Sunday, July 2, at 3:00 p.m. Moscow time (12:00 GMT). On the same day, the final match between Chile and Germany is scheduled to begin at 9:00 p.m. local time (18:00 GMT) in Russia’s second largest city of Saint Petersburg, which also hosted the tournament’s opening game.

"It is no use saying who has higher chances of winning, because the teams are equal in strength but their playing styles differ," Mutko pointed out. "They are two great teams, so I expect a huge game. There are outstanding players in each of the teams: Germany has fantastic young generation already playing in world-class clubs, while Chile has stars such as Arturo Vidal and Alexis Sanchez. It will be an interesting match and I call on everyone to watch it," the Russian deputy prime minister said.

The FIFA World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15, 2018, in 11 Russian cities - Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Yekaterinburg, Samara, Sochi and Rostov-on-Don.