FIFA’s president thanks Russia for organization of Confederations Cup

Sport
July 01, 13:00 updated at: July 01, 19:48 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

At every game, the average number of fans was 38,000 he said

© Aleksandr Dem'janchuk/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, July 1. /TASS/. President of the International Football Federation (FIFA) Gianni Infantino thanked Russia for successful organization of the 2017 Confederations Cup.

This tournament in Russia was a big success from many points of view, he said, thanking Russia, the organizers, the Russian Football Union and the people. FIFA’s president pointed to helpful work of volunteers.

At every game, the average number of fans was 38,000 he said.

The Confederations Cup final match between Chile and Germany will take place in St. Petersburg on July 2. The St. Petersburg stadium offers 68,000 seats. At Moscow’s Spartak stadium, on the same day, Portugal and Mexico will compete for the third position.

