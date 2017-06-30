Back to Main page
Russia’s Channel One to broadcast FIFA Confederations Cup final match

Sport
June 30, 18:49 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Confederations Cup final match will take place in St. Petersburg at 21:00 local time (18:00 GMT) on Sunday, July 2

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russia’s Channel One will broadcast the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup final match between Chile and Germany, the channel’s General Producer Alexander Faifman told TASS.

"We will broadcast the match live," he said. "We will not share the broadcast [with Match TV - TASS]," Faifman added.

The Confederations Cup final match will take place in St. Petersburg at 21:00 local time (18:00 GMT) on Sunday, July 2.

Earlier on the same day, the third-place play-off match between Portugal and Mexico will be held in Moscow.

2017 FIFA Confederations Cup
