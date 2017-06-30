Back to Main page
IAAF may reinstate Russian athletics body’s membership in early August

Sport
June 30, 18:19 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) is likely to make a decision on the reinstatement of the suspended membership of the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF) in early August, a senior official with the federation said on Friday.

"The IAAF is likely to make a decision on the reinstatement of ARAF’s right either on August 2-3, otherwise it may decide on the extension of sanctions," Andrei Kruporushnikov, the head of ARAF’s sports department, said.

"Detailed discussion to follow later and we expect them to be a very constructive," Kruporushnikov added.

DOPING SCANDAL IN RUSSIAN SPORTS
© Piotr Kovalev/TASS

IOC spokesperson confirms Bach’s words about possible sanctions on Russia

WADA ditches probes in doping-abuse allegations against Russian fencers

Russian Olympic chief says suspension of athletes may cause rift in Olympic movement

In early January, the IAAF issued criteria, which Russian track and field athletes should meet in order to file applications for participating in international competitions as neutral athletes. All applications must be submitted with the IAAF via ARAF.

In 2015, the WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) Independent Commission carried out an investigation in regard to the activities of the ARAF, the Moscow anti-doping laboratory, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and the Russian sports ministry.

The commission accused certain athletes and sports officials of doping abuse and involvement in other activities related to violations of international regulations on performance enhancing substances.

Eventually, the IAAF decided to suspend ARAF’s membership in the global governing body of athletics and put forward a host of criteria, which the Russian ruling body of track and field sports was obliged to implement to restore its membership in the global federation.

In mid-June of 2016, the IAAF Council ruled it was still too early to restore Russian Athletics Federation (ARAF) membership in the international organization subsequently extending the suspension of Russian athletes from all international tournaments, including the 2016 Olympic Games in August.

Later, the IAAF anti-doping agency turned down Russian field and track athletes’ individual applications, except the one filed by three-time European champion Daria Klishina.

