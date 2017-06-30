Russian track and field athletes to miss World Youth Championships in Kenya

Amur tiger from Moscow flown to New York as part of conservation programWorld June 30, 7:45
Over 200,000 people visit Russia’s Hermitage Museum exhibition in TokyoSociety & Culture June 30, 7:42
Ukrainian president rejects petition to restore access to Russian social network VKontakteWorld June 30, 4:57
White House expects Trump-Putin meeting on sidelines of G20 summitWorld June 30, 3:51
Radiation levels spike amid wildfire in Ukraine's Chernobyl exclusion zoneWorld June 30, 3:46
Moscow International Film Festival 2017 visited by over 33,000 spectatorsSociety & Culture June 30, 0:13
Germany roams into 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup final stunning Mexico 4-1 in SochiSport June 29, 23:15
Over 26,000 foreign guests received Fan-IDs for 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup — Deputy PMSport June 29, 21:18
Attorneys of defendants in Nemtsov murder case point to violations in jury’s decisionSociety & Culture June 29, 20:44
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russian track and field athletes won’t participate in the IAAF World Youth Championships, also known as the IAAF World U18 Championships, this July in Nairobi, Kenya, due to security concerns, Vice President of the All-Russia Athletic Federation (ARAF) and chief coach of the Russia national team Yuri Borzakovsky told TASS.
On Thursday, the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) approved the applications of nine Russians to compete as neutral athletes. Among these athletes are Aksana Gataullina (pole vault), Ekaterina Gorshenina (race walk), Salavat Ilkaev (race walk), Elvira Khasanova (race walk), Sergey Kozhevnikov (race walk), Polina Miller (sprints), Varvara Nasibulina (sprints), Danila Tundykov (middle distance) and Valentina Ulyanova (high jump).
"Of course, we are very glad that the IAAF has approved nine more our athletes as participants in the international competitions. However, only our young athletes have the right to go to Kenya, while coaches and the personnel don’t have the permission to go there. As the chief coach of the team, I called against the trip of our children to this tournament due to security grounds," Borzakovsky said.
Earlier, the teams of the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Switzerland, Japan, South Korea and other countries refused to take part in the event.
The championship in Kenya, due on July 12-16, will be the final such youth event in history. The IAAF earlier said it was inadvisable to continue holding world youth championships due to the lack of prospects.