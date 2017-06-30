Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian track and field athletes to miss World Youth Championships in Kenya

Sport
June 30, 9:12 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian track and field athletes won’t participate in the IAAF World U18 Championships this July in Nairobi, Kenya, due to security concerns

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russian track and field athletes won’t participate in the IAAF World Youth Championships, also known as the IAAF World U18 Championships, this July in Nairobi, Kenya, due to security concerns, Vice President of the All-Russia Athletic Federation (ARAF) and chief coach of the Russia national team Yuri Borzakovsky told TASS.

Read also

Deputy PM praises Russia’s progress in youth sports

On Thursday, the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) approved the applications of nine Russians to compete as neutral athletes. Among these athletes are Aksana Gataullina (pole vault), Ekaterina Gorshenina (race walk), Salavat Ilkaev (race walk), Elvira Khasanova (race walk), Sergey Kozhevnikov (race walk), Polina Miller (sprints), Varvara Nasibulina (sprints), Danila Tundykov (middle distance) and Valentina Ulyanova (high jump).

"Of course, we are very glad that the IAAF has approved nine more our athletes as participants in the international competitions. However, only our young athletes have the right to go to Kenya, while coaches and the personnel don’t have the permission to go there. As the chief coach of the team, I called against the trip of our children to this tournament due to security grounds," Borzakovsky said.

Earlier, the teams of the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Switzerland, Japan, South Korea and other countries refused to take part in the event.

The championship in Kenya, due on July 12-16, will be the final such youth event in history. The IAAF earlier said it was inadvisable to continue holding world youth championships due to the lack of prospects.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Elated football fans gearing up for exciting matches at 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup
12
Russian cities gearing up for 2017 Confederations Cup
7
Putin takes to the rink to display hockey skills in Sochi
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Indian Navy content with Russian-made aircraft carrier
2
Terrorists attack Lebanese patrols at refugees’ camp on border with Syria
3
Top military brass baffled by UK defense chief’s remarks about Russian warship
4
Russian opera star Hvorostovsky cancels Vienna season concerts
5
White House expects Trump-Putin meeting on sidelines of G20 summit
6
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
7
President Putin receives former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger
TOP STORIES
Реклама