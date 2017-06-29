Germany-Mexico 2-0 after first half of 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup semifinal in Sochi

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Reigning world champions Germany are enjoying a comfortable lead of 2-0 over their rivals Mexico after first half of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup semifinal match, held at Fisht Stadium in Russia’s southern resort city of Sochi.

The score was unsealed into 6th minute of the match by reigning world champions Germany after its midfielder Leon Goretzka received a flawless assist from the right wing and cannoned the ball into the Mexican net from the central position.

Less than two minutes later it was 22-year-old Goretzka again to put another netter for his team and increase the advantage over Mexico in the knock-out match for the birth in the final of the 2017 Confederations Cup to 2-0.

World champions Germany cleared its Group B matches to reach the semi-final stage of the tournament after defeating Australia 3-2, then finishing the second game against Chile with 1-1 draw and then beating Cameroon 3-1.

Mexico is the only team at this tournament at the group stage to allow a goal in the opening period and then come back with victories. It was the case with its 2-2 draw against Portugal and with its following victories against New Zealand (2-1) and hosts Russia (2-1).

Germany and Mexico met previously on ten occasions, with the German squad defeating the Mexican side on four occasions against one lost match, while five more games ended in draws. The German side’s record of scored and missed goals against Mexico in their previous ten matches stands at 20-9.