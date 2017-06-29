Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Germany-Mexico 2-0 after first half of 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup semifinal in Sochi

Sport
June 29, 22:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The score was unsealed into 6th minute of the match by reigning world champions Germany

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Reigning world champions Germany are enjoying a comfortable lead of 2-0 over their rivals Mexico after first half of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup semifinal match, held at Fisht Stadium in Russia’s southern resort city of Sochi.

The score was unsealed into 6th minute of the match by reigning world champions Germany after its midfielder Leon Goretzka received a flawless assist from the right wing and cannoned the ball into the Mexican net from the central position.

Less than two minutes later it was 22-year-old Goretzka again to put another netter for his team and increase the advantage over Mexico in the knock-out match for the birth in the final of the 2017 Confederations Cup to 2-0.

Read also

Sochi expects over 35,000 fans at Germany-Mexico FIFA Confederations Cup semifinal

World champions Germany cleared its Group B matches to reach the semi-final stage of the tournament after defeating Australia 3-2, then finishing the second game against Chile with 1-1 draw and then beating Cameroon 3-1.

Mexico is the only team at this tournament at the group stage to allow a goal in the opening period and then come back with victories. It was the case with its 2-2 draw against Portugal and with its following victories against New Zealand (2-1) and hosts Russia (2-1).

Germany and Mexico met previously on ten occasions, with the German squad defeating the Mexican side on four occasions against one lost match, while five more games ended in draws. The German side’s record of scored and missed goals against Mexico in their previous ten matches stands at 20-9.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2017 FIFA Confederations Cup
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Elated football fans gearing up for exciting matches at 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup
12
Russian cities gearing up for 2017 Confederations Cup
7
Putin takes to the rink to display hockey skills in Sochi
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Indian Navy content with Russian-made aircraft carrier
2
President Putin receives former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger
3
Russian opera star Hvorostovsky cancels Vienna season concerts
4
Russia’s contract with Turkey on S-400 delivery agreed — presidential adviser
5
Russia’s future orbital station to have no service life limit
6
Putin hails growing ties between Russia and Germany
7
Press review: Macron's Donbass peace plan and Assad no longer the 'bad guy'
TOP STORIES
Реклама