Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

British media accuse Russian footballers of doping after failure to host 2018 World Cup

Sport
June 29, 14:08 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The vote for the right to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup took place on in 2010

Share
1 pages in this article
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The accusations of doping brought by British mass media against Russian footballers are rooted in Russia’s victory in the vote for the right to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup, First Vice President of the Russian Football Union (RFU), Nikita Simonyan, said at a press conference.

Read also

UK media comes up with more ‘fake news’ about Russian football fans

"When, in 2010, we were entrusted to host the world championship, it was hard to look at great footballers Bobby Charlton and David Beckham," he said. "The British cannot calm down and keep thinking. First the doping story involving our sportsmen, then the football - saying our footballers used performance-enhancing drugs. They haven’t found anything, and I don’t know what else they will think up."

Simonyan was asked whether information on alleged 155 potentially suspect test samples given by Russian footballer players should be taken seriously, and he said no. This information was provided by lawyer Richard McLaren in an interview with German TV channel ARD.

On Saturday, The Mail on Sunday (Daily Mail) published material which said that the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) was investigating into 34 Russian football players suspected of doping, including the entire 23-man Russian squad that competed in the 2014 World Cup and another 11 footballers.

The vote for the right to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup took place on December 2, 2010. The contenders for the 2018 World Cup, other than Russia, were England, a joint bid from Belgium and the Netherlands, and a joint bid from Spain and Portugal.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Elated football fans gearing up for exciting matches at 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup
12
Russian cities gearing up for 2017 Confederations Cup
7
Putin takes to the rink to display hockey skills in Sochi
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow warns US of tit-for-tat response to diplomatic property seizure
2
Top military brass baffled by UK defense chief’s remarks about Russian warship
3
Indian Navy content with Russian-made aircraft carrier
4
Russia’s contract with Turkey on S-400 delivery agreed — presidential adviser
5
Diplomat reassures that Russia, US ‘not in state of conflict’ over Syria
6
US aviation authorities notify Aeroflot of extra air-safety measures
7
Russian think tank suggests easing visa requirements for investors
TOP STORIES
Реклама