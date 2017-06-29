FIFA president says has no worries about Russia’s preparations for 2018 World Cup

KAZAN, June 29. /TASS/. FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Thursday he has no worries about preparations for the FIFA World Cup Russia is to host next year.

"Russia is ready for everything it wants to organize. It’s such a big country that I am not worried about that, as far as the preparations are concerned," he said after a semi-final match of the FIFA Confederations Cup.

The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup kicked off on June 17 to be through on July 2. Matches are held in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, and Sochi. "Confederations Cup allows to test a few things," Infantino said. "Generally, the public was very well, the volunteers were very well, the atmosphere in stadiums and cities was absolutely excellent and we are looking very much forward World Cup next year."

The games of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15, 2018 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 host cities, namely Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.