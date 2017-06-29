Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

FIFA president says has no worries about Russia’s preparations for 2018 World Cup

Sport
June 29, 7:48 UTC+3 KAZAN

The games of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15, 2018 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 host cities

Share
1 pages in this article

KAZAN, June 29. /TASS/. FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Thursday he has no worries about preparations for the FIFA World Cup Russia is to host next year.

"Russia is ready for everything it wants to organize. It’s such a big country that I am not worried about that, as far as the preparations are concerned," he said after a semi-final match of the FIFA Confederations Cup.

The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup kicked off on June 17 to be through on July 2. Matches are held in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, and Sochi. "Confederations Cup allows to test a few things," Infantino said. "Generally, the public was very well, the volunteers were very well, the atmosphere in stadiums and cities was absolutely excellent and we are looking very much forward World Cup next year."

The games of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15, 2018 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 host cities, namely Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2017 FIFA Confederations Cup
Companies
FIFA
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Elated football fans gearing up for exciting matches at 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup
12
Russian cities gearing up for 2017 Confederations Cup
7
Putin takes to the rink to display hockey skills in Sochi
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia will boost military power against potential aggressors, Putin says
2
Lavrov expects US to refrain from creating pretexts for new attacks on Syria
3
Putin points to growing activities of foreign secret services against Russia
4
Russia’s latest seaborne air defense missile system undergoes sea trials
5
Baltic Fleet’s fighter jets hold air combat drills in Russia’s westernmost region
6
Russia’s advanced Lider-class destroyer to get nuclear propulsion unit
7
UN supports Kremlin’s call for int’l cooperation to combat hacker attacks
TOP STORIES
Реклама