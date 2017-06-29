FIFA president says Confederations Cup semi-final Portugal-Chile match was incredible

Chile edges Portugal with 3-0 penalty shootout win for 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup finalSport June 29, 1:38
KAZAN, June 29. /TASS/. FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Thursday the first semi-final match of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup played in Russia’s Kazan on Wednesday between Chile and Portugal was incredible.
The main time of the match with scoreless 0-0 draw, which remained after two takes of the overtime period but the Chileans eventually recorded an impressive 3-0 win in the penalty shootout to secure the berth in the final match of the tournament this Sunday. During the penalty shootout after the overtime, Chile’s goaltender Claudio Bravo held all the three shots.
"Incredible game again. Very tense but very intense as well. In football you have an impression and feeling you’ve seen everything and you always see something new something else," Infantino said, adding that that is why people like football.