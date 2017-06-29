Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

FIFA president says Confederations Cup semi-final Portugal-Chile match was incredible

Sport
June 29, 7:38 UTC+3 KAZAN

During the penalty shootout after the overtime, Chile’s goaltender Claudio Bravo held all the three shots

Share
1 pages in this article

KAZAN, June 29. /TASS/. FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Thursday the first semi-final match of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup played in Russia’s Kazan on Wednesday between Chile and Portugal was incredible.

The main time of the match with scoreless 0-0 draw, which remained after two takes of the overtime period but the Chileans eventually recorded an impressive 3-0 win in the penalty shootout to secure the berth in the final match of the tournament this Sunday. During the penalty shootout after the overtime, Chile’s goaltender Claudio Bravo held all the three shots.

"Incredible game again. Very tense but very intense as well. In football you have an impression and feeling you’ve seen everything and you always see something new something else," Infantino said, adding that that is why people like football.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2017 FIFA Confederations Cup
Companies
FIFA
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Elated football fans gearing up for exciting matches at 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup
12
Russian cities gearing up for 2017 Confederations Cup
7
Putin takes to the rink to display hockey skills in Sochi
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia will boost military power against potential aggressors, Putin says
2
Lavrov expects US to refrain from creating pretexts for new attacks on Syria
3
Putin points to growing activities of foreign secret services against Russia
4
Russia’s latest seaborne air defense missile system undergoes sea trials
5
Baltic Fleet’s fighter jets hold air combat drills in Russia’s westernmost region
6
Russia’s advanced Lider-class destroyer to get nuclear propulsion unit
7
UN supports Kremlin’s call for int’l cooperation to combat hacker attacks
TOP STORIES
Реклама