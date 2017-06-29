Back to Main page
Portugal-Chile 0-0 ahead of 2nd half of 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup semis match

Sport
June 29, 1:38 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The European team had been undefeated in its meetings against Chile until tonight boasting two victories and one draw during their past encounters

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. First half of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup semifinal match on Wednesday night in Russia’s Kazan ended with scoreless draw.

The match at the over 41,500-seat capacity Kazan Arena in the capital of the Russian republic of Tatarstan boosted off at 9:00 p.m. local time (18:00 GMT) and is the fourth international fixture between Portugal and Chile. The European team had been undefeated in its meetings against Chile until tonight boasting two victories and one draw during their past encounters.

The opening ten minutes of the match yielded plenty of excitement for football fans as both teams offered numerous chances to score the opener in their aggressive offences on opponent’s goal.

Having tested each other on the offensive in the opening first half of the game, both teams seemed to be more cautious in the following minutes, but Chile was first to be handed a yellow card into 24th minute, when defender Gonzalo Jara tried to steal the ball from Andre Silva from behind and after they were both falling down he stepped on the right foot of Portugal’s forward.

Six minutes later Portugal was also handed with a yellow card after its midfielder William delivered a hard push in the back of Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal.

Portugal’s Andre Silva was penalized with another yellow card for his team less than three minutes remaining before the break as he emotionally voiced his disagreement in regard to a referee.

With one minute of added time in the first time both teams retreated to their locker rooms for the break with scoreless 0-0 draw flashing on the large screens of Kazan Arena.

Official statistics showed that Chile had the ball possession advantage of 56% compared with 44% of Portugal in the first half of the match, while the Portuguese side had seven attempts on the opponent’s goal against four from Chile.

Tonight’s match in the capital of the republic of Tatarstan was attended among football guests by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko as well as famous former international football players, such as former Portuguese international Maniche, 2018 FIFA World Cup ambassador Alexey Smertin and former Canadian goalkeeper Karina LeBlanc.

