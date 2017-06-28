Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

FIFA chief Infantino to attend Chile-Portugal 2017 Confederations Cup semis match in Kazan

Sport
June 28, 20:27 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The match will also be attended by FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko

Share
1 pages in this article
FIFA President Gianni Infantino

FIFA President Gianni Infantino

© EPA/STRINGER

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The first semi-final match of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup kicks off on Wednesday in Russia’s Kazan between Chile and Portugal and will be attended by high-ranking officials from the global governing body of football as well as from the Russian government.

The match at the over 41,500-seat capacity Kazan Arena in the capital of the Russian republic of Tatarstan is scheduled to begin at 9:00 p.m. local time (18:00 GMT) and will be the fourth international fixture between Portugal and Chile with the European team remaining unbeaten with two victories and one draw in the past.

Read also

2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia is 'so far, so good' — Germany’s Emre Can

Mexico knocks out Russia from FIFA Confederations Cup with 2-1 win in Kazan

FIFA chief Infantino satisfied with attendance of Confederations Cup games in Russia

FIFA chief Infantino opens 2017 Confederations Cup speaking Russian

FIFA Confederations Cup history and regulations

"The first semi-final of the FIFA Confederations Cup 2017 will feature a list of very special guests," FIFA said in its statement on Wednesday.

"FIFA President Gianni Infantino and FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura will both join Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko in the tribune of the Kazan Arena as Portugal takes on Chile."

"They will be accompanied by a group of FIFA Legends, including former Portuguese international Maniche, 2018 FIFA World Cup ambassador Alexey Smertin and former Canadian goalkeeper Karina LeBlanc."

Reigning UEFA and CONMEBOL Champions, Portugal and Chile respectively, have the record of the tightest defense at this FIFA tournament as the teams having conceded each only two goals throughout their journey to the knock-out stage.

Playing in Group A, the UEFA champions Portugal or often referred to as the Lusitanians, first enjoyed 2-2 draw against Mexico, then went past by hosts Russia 1-0 and then creamed team New Zealand with 4-0 win.

Group B’s Chile began its victorious path to the semi-final stage with 2-0 victory over Cameroon, then finished the match against Germany with 1-1 draw and secured another 1-1 draw against Australia.

In the other semi-final match of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, reigning world champions Germany will take on team Mexico on Thursday at the Fisht Stadium in Russia’s southern resort city of Sochi. The game is scheduled to start at 9:00 p.m. local time (18:00 GMT).

Read also

FIFA has no complaints on Confederations Cup’s organization so far — official

The match for the third place of this tournament will be held at Spartak Arena in Moscow on Sunday, July 2, at 3:00 p.m. Moscow time (12:00 GMT), while the final match for the champion’s title is scheduled to start at 9:00 p.m. local time (18:00 GMT) in Russia’s second largest city of Saint Petersburg, which was also the venue for the opening of this championship.

This year’s FIFA Confederations Cup is held between June 17 and July 2 at four stadiums in Russia and they are Spartak Stadium in Moscow, St. Petersburg Stadium, Fisht Stadium in Sochi and the Kazan Arena in Kazan.

Participants in the 2017 Confederations Cup are hosts Russia, 2014 FIFA World Cup Champions Germany, 2015 Copa America Champions Chile, 2015 AFC Asian Cup Champion Australia, 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup winners Mexico, 2016 UEFA Euro Cup champs Portugal, OFC (Oceania Football Confederation) Nations Cup victors New Zealand and 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations Champion Cameroon.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2017 FIFA Confederations Cup
Companies
FIFA
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Elated football fans gearing up for exciting matches at 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup
12
Russian cities gearing up for 2017 Confederations Cup
7
Putin takes to the rink to display hockey skills in Sochi
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov expects US to refrain from creating pretexts for new attacks on Syria
2
Russia’s latest seaborne air defense missile system undergoes sea trials
3
Russia will boost military power against potential aggressors, Putin says
4
Russia starts design work on Priboy advanced helicopter carrier
5
NATO evading dialogue, Russia's top diplomat says
6
Baltic Fleet’s fighter jets hold air combat drills in Russia’s westernmost region
7
Moscow warns US against irresponsible steps in Syria
TOP STORIES
Реклама